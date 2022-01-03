New Hampshire police are looking for a seven-year-old girl who has been missing for two years and was just recently reported missing.

According to Manchester Police, Harmony Montgomery was last seen in October 2019, when she was five years old. Her disappearance was reported as missing in the last week of December 2021.

Harmony is defined as four feet tall and weighs 50-pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and she is said to be blind in her right eye, thus she wears glasses. Harmony's most recent photos were two years ago, Daily Mail reported.

Police say they were notified this week by the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth, and Families after numerous people reported the missing girl. Authorities had met with Harmony's family members but did not specify which relatives they were. They said the girl was last seen in the area in October 2019, when police responded to a call at a home where she was residing, but they didn't say what the call was about.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg classified the investigation as a "top priority" for his officers, but said that there isn't much evidence concerning the girl's disappearance for his agency to rely on. It's still a "very active investigation," he added, adding that no one other than Harmony is being sought in connection with the matter.

According to the police chief, she was last enrolled in school in Massachusetts in 2019, but authorities are unsure which municipality she attended. Aldenberg refused to say if Harmony was the subject of a custody battle or if any child welfare organizations had previously contacted authorities.

Per The Sun, the police chief confirmed that "several family members" have been contacted as the inquiry proceeds. On the other hand, Montgomery's parents have yet to speak with investigators.

Police search Manchester property

According to Aldenberg, "all possible resources" and employees are being allocated to find the young child. The girl's hair is blond, her eyes are blue, and she wears glasses. Montgomery is blind in her right eye, according to WBZ News Radio. Aldenberg said no Amber Alert had been issued for the girl because no particular information or threat was associated with her absence.

It's still a "very active investigation," according to Aldenberg, who added that they're not looking for anybody else but Montgomery. The police chief is "pleading" for the public's assistance in locating Montgomery.

On Sunday, investigators investigated a Manchester house searching for a missing 7-year-old who has been missing for almost two years. According to Manchester police Chief Allen Aldenberg, investigators were at a property on Gilford Street in conjunction with the hunt for Harmony Montgomery.

On Sunday, Mayor Joyce Craig's office told News 9 that their office got an email last week with a concern about Harmony Montgomery, but her office claimed the communication was mostly discussing concerns with follow-up from DCYF.

Her office stated that they provided the information to the individual and advised them to contact 911 or report the information to the police if they believed the child was in danger. According to the mayor's office, the person did not react to the mayor's office directly after the first email and response, to the best of their knowledge.

Contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711 if you have any information. The lead investigator, Detective Jack Dunleavy, can be reached at (603) 792-5561. You may also make an anonymous tip by calling the Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624-4040.

