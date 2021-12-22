A woman from Illinois was sentenced to ten years in prison for scorching her boyfriend while he slept on a couch and then recording the incident on Snapchat.

Alexis Sykes, 23, of Roselle, went on to recount how her boyfriend's flesh began to peel away from his wounded arms, and how he asked her to drive him to the hospital while she concealed the vehicle keys. The victim, who authorities have not identified, ultimately discovered the keys and drove himself to the hospital.

Suspect pour sleeping boyfriend with boiling water

Sykes fled to Oktibbeha County, Mississippi, where she was apprehended and prosecuted on January 19, according to DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. Sykes was sentenced to ten years in prison on Monday after agreeing to a plea agreement that included one count of aggravated assault with a caustic chemical, Daily Mail reported.

Sykes used a shrugging shoulder and kiss emoticons in his Snapchat statement about the incident. The victim was sent to the Burn Unit at Loyola University Medical Center, where he spent two weeks healing. He had skin graft surgery, according to authorities.

After the incident at the Roselle home, she lived with the victim, Sykes was first charged with two charges of aggravated battery by caustic material and two counts of aggravated domestic abuse.

"Ms. Sykes' cruelty in dousing her sleeping boyfriend with a pot of hot water is highly unsettling," Berlin said in a statement to local news station WMAQ. Since her arrest, she has been incarcerated at the DuPage County Jail. Before becoming eligible for parole, she must spend at least eight and a half years.

Authorities urge the Illinois woman to serve her sentence

During the course of the inquiry, officers discovered that Sykes had videotaped herself committing the crime and shared it on SnapChat. Sykes is also accused of hiding the victim's vehicle keys as the victim recounted his flesh peeling off his arms, according to authorities.

The victim was able to get his keys and drive himself to the hospital. He was subsequently sent to Loyola Medical Center's Burn Unit, where he stayed for over two weeks and had skin graft surgery to repair his burns. Sykes went missing after the event, according to prosecutors. A $250,000 arrest warrant was issued for Sykes on January 8. On January 19, she was apprehended in Okitbbeha County, Mississippi, and extradited to DuPage County.

On February 2, she appeared in bond court, where her bond was set at $500,000. She has been held in detention since then, and on Monday, she was sentenced to ten years in prison.

"Ms. Sykes' cruelty in slathering her sleeping boyfriend with a pot of boiling water is quite troubling," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. Given her utter disregard for the amount of agony and suffering she inflicted on her victim, one can only conclude that she has deserved every year of her ten-year sentence. Before being eligible for parole, Sykes will have to complete 85 percent of her sentence, as per Fox32.

