The Westchester County district attorney ruled Tuesday that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not responsible for the allegation of unwanted kisses on a female state trooper and a random woman while he was in office.

Cuomo's announcement comes less than a week after acting Nassau District Attorney Joyce Smith stated allegations that Cuomo ran his hands across a trooper's belly at Long Island's Belmont Park in 2019 were "not criminal under New York law."

Cuomo won't be charged in 2 sexual harassment cases

During the summer of 2019, the unidentified trooper, who was serving as one of Cuomo's bodyguards, allegedly assaulted Cuomo outside the Mount Kisco home he shared with then-girlfriend and TV chef Sandra Lee, as per NY Post.

Cuomo allegedly asked if he could kiss her when the trooper approached him in the driveway and asked if he needed anything. According to Rocah's account, the trooper claimed "she was concerned about the repercussions of declining the Governor's request and so she responded: "sure," following which Cuomo kissed her on the cheek.

Susan Iannucci, a Westchester resident, held a press conference with Gloria Allred, a well-known women's rights lawyer, in August after Cuomo included a photo of himself kissing her in a slideshow of similar photos to try to refute the sexual misconduct charges that prompted him to quit. According to ABC7, the following is a list of the allegations:

When Cuomo was Governor and Trooper 1 was a member of his detail and on duty at his residence in Mount Kisco, she asked the Governor if he needed anything, and he reacted by asking her if he may kiss her, according to the Attorney General's Report.

Former NY governor under investigation by two other county district attorneys

She also indicated that she was concerned about the consequences of denying the Governor's request so she said "sure." The Governor then kissed her on the cheek and "said something to the effect of, 'oh, I'm not supposed to do that' or 'unless that's against the rules," according to the Attorney General's report.

Cuomo grabbed her arm, pulled her toward him, and kissed her on the cheek without asking permission while the two were at a White Plains High School event, according to a second woman who has claimed (publicly and to investigators) that he grabbed her arm, pulled her toward him, and kissed her on the cheek without asking permission.

Per NBC News, Cuomo has denied sexually touching anyone, but he has admitted that he may have acted in ways that made individuals uncomfortable. Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo's spokesman, did not immediately answer a request for comment on Rocah's decision on Tuesday. Cuomo, who resigned in the wake of the attorney general's report, was abused, according to Azzopardi, who claimed after Smith's announcement last week that the determination was more proof.

The former New York governor is currently being investigated by two other county district attorneys and has been charged with misdemeanor forceful touching in Albany County, despite the fact that he faces no additional allegations in Nassau County.

An administrative assistant claims Cuomo molested her when she was working at the Executive Mansion in Albany. The charges have been refuted by Cuomo. Rita Glavin, Cuomo's lawyer, has stated that he "never assaulted anyone" and that his case should be dismissed.

