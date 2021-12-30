After Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of child sex trafficking, Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre declared "others must be held accountable." After being taken to London as one of Epstein's "young sex slaves," Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with the Queen's son.

Prince Andrew flatly dismisses her allegations. After being found guilty of five of the six child sex trafficking charges, Epstein's madam Maxwell now faces up to 65 years in prison. Giuffre, 38, welcomed the jury's decision today and spoke out about living with the "horrors of Maxwell's assault."

Maxwell was on trial for a slew of grooming and sex trafficking offenses spanning the years 1997 to 2004. Maxwell reportedly exhibited no emotion in court when the judgments were read despite her family's obvious distress, according to MIRROR.

As the jury filed out, she stood with her hands folded and looked at her siblings as she was escorted from the courthouse. Three of the accusers testified at the trial that Maxwell touched them improperly when they were still teenagers.

Maxwell, the daughter of press baron Robert Maxwell, has denied all claims. Her attorneys said she was made a scapegoat when Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting a sex abuse prosecution. Maxwell was accused of enlisting the help of girls to give Epstein massages.

Meanwhile, it was claimed last night that the sex assault case against Prince Andrew in New York was damaged when prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial refused to bring his victim as a witness. Per Daily Mail, the fact that Virginia Giuffre's testimony was not heard by the Maxwell jury, according to Jeffrey Epstein's old lawyer Alan Dershowitz, is because the authorities do not believe she is speaking the truth.

However, critics pointed out that Dershowitz has also been accused of sexual abuse by Roberts, claiming that this taints his perspective on the issue and chastising the BBC for interviewing him on the matter without providing any context.

And, whatever of the outcome of the case against him, royal experts warned there was "no way back" for Prince Andrew's reputation now that the Maxwell judgments were in. Both Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz deny all of the charges leveled against them. After the Maxwell trial, Dershowitz, 83, who used to be Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer, said he thought the case against Prince Andrew had been "much reduced."

Will the Queen's son be affected by Ghislaine Maxwell's verdict?

The most obvious and crucial point to remember about Maxwell's conviction is that it only pertains to her actions. There was no one else on trial. In the United States, the Duke of York is not facing criminal charges. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, is suing him. In fact, there was no proof shown at the trial that Prince Andrew was ever involved in any crime.

If Ghislaine Maxwell had been found not guilty, it would have cast doubt on Virginia Roberts Giuffre's charges because the British socialite "spent years directing and managing Epstein's sex trafficking network and deliberately recruited minor girls, including herself," according to court filings.

As a result of the conviction, Giuffre's lawyers can now argue that Maxwell played a role in Epstein's abuse beyond a reasonable doubt and that the senior royal's relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell is now as significant to the outcome of the damages case as his relationship with Epstein, as per BBC.

