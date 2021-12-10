Every year, the royals would attend the Christmas Day service as a family, as has been a custom for decades. The event will take place in Sandringham, but it is likely that the monarch will also attend a ceremony at the Norfolk estate's St Mary Magdalene chapel.

Due to the COVID-19, all members were unable to attend last year, but it is anticipated that they will be able to attend this year. Prince Andrew wishes to "keep a low profile" for the holidays because the Duke "privately expressed a lot of anxiety around Christmas," according to royal sources.

Prince Andrew goes for another horse ride

Prince Andrew is "apprehensive" about attending the event with the rest of the family, according to them. The Ghislaine Maxwell trial in the Thurgood Marshall US courthouse in lower Manhattan has already addressed Prince Andrew three times, as per Express.co.

She is charged with eight counts, including luring kids and sex trafficking. If found guilty of all counts, Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, could face an 80-year term. She refutes all of the allegations.

At the trial, Epstein's pilot, former housekeeper, and one of the accused victims, Jane, have all testified about Maxwell and Epstein's alleged crimes. The pilot, Larry Visoski, was questioned if Prince Andrew had ever flown on the plane with Jeffrey Epstein during their connection.

As Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial proceeds, Prince Andrew grows anxious. Yesterday, the Duke of York, 61, went horseback riding near Windsor Castle. A photo of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell visiting the Queen's Balmoral estate was seen by a US court.

The photo depicts the couple relaxing on a bench on the deck of a log house on the royal estate's grounds. The never-before-seen photo was taken at Her Majesty's Scottish residence in 1999, when it was alleged that Prince Andrew hosted multi-millionaire pedophile Epstein.

According to accounts, Epstein's entourage, which included a woman in her twenties, was entertained by Prince Andrew. Pictures of Maxwell giving Epstein a disturbing foot massage were also revealed, The Sun reported.

Famous names embroiled in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Per The Independent, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell mingled with presidents, Hollywood stars, and royalty, entertaining them on private jets and at opulent estates across the world.

Those decades-long ties are playing a significant part in Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial in Manhattan's federal courthouse. According to her accusers, Maxwell would regularly brag about her personal relations with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump.

Prosecutors said that having access to influential individuals was both enticing and scary and that victims of Epstein's abuse were hesitant to cease contact for fear of what he and his strong allies may do.

The prosecution heard that images of the late paedophile with Fidel Castro and Pope John Paul II adorned the walls of Epstein's Palm Beach house in Florida. The FBI discovered a cache of images of Maxwell and Epstein on private aircraft and in exotic locales across the world when they searched Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2019.

On the second day of Maxwell's trial, Epstein's 25-year pilot Larry Visoski told the court that Prince Andrew, Clinton, Trump, and Kevin Spacey were among the passengers on the so-called 'Lolita Express.' Visoski is also bringing famed violinist Itzhak Perlman to Michigan for the Interlochen Center for the Arts summer program, which he co-founded with Epstein.

On flights, he recalled former Maine Senator George Mitchell and Ohio Senator John Glenn. None of the well-known figures listed by Visoski are accused of wrongdoing in connection with Maxwell's prosecution.

