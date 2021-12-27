London police said a man armed with a crossbow was caught after attempting to break into Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth was enjoying Christmas and is being held under the Mental Health Act.

The 19-year-old from Southampton, England, was apprehended just seconds after entering the castle's grounds on Christmas morning, authorities said, and he did not break into any buildings.

Intruder threatens to assassinate Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth spends Christmas with her son, Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, and other close family members at Windsor Castle, where she has spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic. The arrested teen used a rope ladder to scale a metal fence, SCMP reported.

Royal houses are seldom breached in terms of security. During the queen's reign, the most serious incident occurred in 1982 when an intruder scaled a wall to gain access to Buckingham Palace, her London residence, and entered a chamber where she was sleeping.

On Saturday, the queen did not appear in public. She talked about her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99 in a pre-recorded Christmas greeting to the nation. For 73 years, the couple had been married.

Minutes before police descended on him on Christmas Day, and chilling footage shows the masked man threatening to "assassinate the Queen." "Something's gone wrong" with his son, according to the father of a youngster accused of ascending Windsor Castle with a crossbow today.

Following the release of a new video showing the crossbow-wielding attacker who stormed into Windsor Castle, calls for increased Royal security have been raised. A video of a masked guy brandishing a crossbow and threatening to "assassinate the Queen" has surfaced.

On Twitter, royal correspondent Angela Levin reacted to the footage, advocating for increased security measures to safeguard the monarch. The account of the break-in was "horrifying," she claimed, and the message in the video was chilling. "Something's gone wrong with our son," his father, Jasbir Singh Chail, told MailOnline. "We're trying to figure out what."

Suspect's father speaks about the incident

Per The Sun, Chail grew up in a £500,000 semi-detached house in a gated community in North Baddesley, Southampton. Chail, 57, and his mother, 51, are both listed as directors of an IT company. He may also have a 19-year-old sister who still lives on the premises.

Jaswant's father is a well-spoken software developer who runs his company out of his house. Their child is said to have grown up in a pleasant, loving atmosphere, surrounded by his family in the middle-class suburb just north of Southampton where they live.

Jas, as he was known to his pals, is reported to have used a filter to distort his voice and donned a hoodie and mask, maybe inspired by Star Wars. Sith might reference Star Wars' main antagonists, while Darth Jones could be a reference to Darth Vader's voice actor, James Earl Jones. In the backdrop of the video, a framed image of Star Wars figure Darth Malgus could be seen.

British soldiers in India killed 379 demonstrators and injured 1,200 others in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar Massacre. The culprit, who the police have not identified, was apprehended soon after 8.30 am yesterday after being seen on CCTV exploring the grounds after scaling an exterior wall. He was eventually committed to a mental institution under the Mental Health Act.

Scotland Yard said police were looking into the film shared on social media before the incident at the Queen's Berkshire residence on Christmas Day. After the police apprehended the intruder in the castle grounds while the Queen was in residence, police verified the discovery of a crossbow.

There is no evidence that the intruder, who has not been identified, had previously threatened any members of the Royal Family. According to insiders, the adolescent didn't know what to do with himself after gaining entrance to the royal estate and was swiftly apprehended. However, it is evident that the situation is being treated with considerable caution. The Metropolitan Police Service is conducting an investigation and has notified the Home Office.

