Queen Elizabeth's death is one of the saddest events that could happen to the royal family, as well as the royal fans. At the age of 95, the monarch doesn't have long to live. Her late mom, the Queen Mother, passed away at the age of 101, and the queen's husband, Prince Philip, died months before his 100th birthday.

Even though no one knows when the queen will die, preparations for this harrowing day are already underway. Here's what will happen after the monarch's passing.

Who's responsible for informing the public about the queen's death?

Before the public knows about the queen's death, this information will first be shared within the palace walls. The queen's private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt, is tasked to tell the prime minister that Her Majesty has already passed away.

News about the queen's death will then be shared with the 15 countries where she is the head of state, as well as the 36 Commonwealth nations.

A statement will also be released to the press, and the public will know about the queen's passing through the reports of various media outlets.

King Charles will ascend the throne

Prince Charles will immediately ascend the throne after his mom passes away.

According to British Heritage, Prince Charles would also travel to Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales while his mom lies in state. And his first words as the new monarch will take place at St. James's Palace.

However, Prince Charles' coronation won't take place until a couple of months after the queen's death.

Prince Charles will also decide what title he wants to use as king. There are predictions that he would be referred to as King Charles III, according to Business Insider.

The queen's state funeral will take place 10 days after her death

Since a lot of people want to pay their respects to the queen, the entire British population will be in mourning for ten days.

The queen's body will remain at Buckingham Palace for a couple of days before it is moved to Westminster Abbey so that royal fans can pay their respects. On the 10th day, a state funeral will be held in the same location.

The queen's funeral will be televised

Since the queen and the royal family have millions of supporters outside the United Kingdom, it would also be a wonderful opportunity for them to see Her Majesty for one last time, even if it's only on TV.

According to Parade, the queen's funeral will be televised, but viewers won't be able to catch a glimpse of the monarch's relatives who are in mourning. Prince Philip's funeral was also televised.

The queen will be buried at St. George's Chapel

Her Majesty will, reportedly, be buried at St. George's Chapel. This is also where Prince Philip's body is, and his coffin will be moved so that he and the queen could be together.

A special tomb inside St. George's Chapel is also where the queen's parents and sister are all buried.

