Queen Elizabeth has endured so many challenges throughout her lifetime. With the most recent one being the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

Prior to the Duke of Edinburgh's death, Queen Elizabeth was already dealing with several blows because of her son, Prince Andrew, and grandson, Prince Harry.

But despite all these challenges, the queen has been handling everything with grace.

Queen Elizabeth can compartmentalize

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said that one of the queen's tricks on how she handles controversies is not known to royal fans. But it's quite simple: the queen can compartmentalize.

"Her ability to compartmentalize has been extremely helpful in her life" as she balances both her personal and public life. Fundamentally she puts things in a box and says 'that can be dealt with on Thursday,' for example. She won't let things crowd in on her. She is mentally disciplined and that has helped her through these 70 years," Seward said via Fox News.

Queen Elizabeth prays regularly

Other than the queen's ability to compartmentalize, her faith is also strong. The queen has been praying hard amid all the issues that the royal family is facing.

According to royal author Matthew Dennison, the queen also has a strong, loyal, and dependable support system that has been with her for years. Of course, the queen's relatives have also been very supportive of her.

The queen won't abdicate

Now that she's 95 years old, there are endless talks when it comes to her abdication. But the monarch made a promise to God and to the public that she will serve The Crown as long as she's able to.

There are only two reasons why the queen could abdicate and they don't have anything to do with the Duke of Edinburgh's demise. Instead, the queen will only abdicate if she is diagnosed with Alzheimer's or if she becomes incapacitated.

Queen Elizabeth relies on Prince Charles, Prince William

But there's no denying the fact that the queen has slowed down in recent years.

In 2016, she started to pass on some of her royal duties and patronages to her children and grandchildren, according to Cosmpolitan.

And in recent years, the queen has relied more on Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The royal couples are the future of the British monarchy because they will one day become king and queen consort after the queen passes away.

The queen entrusting her royal duties to her eldest son and Prince William trigged further discussions of her possible abdication.

According to Reader's Digest, the British monarchy will undergo a major overhaul when Prince Charles ascends the throne. The future king wants a slimmed-down monarchy that might no longer include Prince Andrew and his daughters.

There are also whispers that Prince Charles could strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off their royal titles because they no longer contribute to the monarchy.

Prince Charles' wife, Camilla could be styled as queen even though Clarence House previously said that the duchess will be known as princess consort.

Royal historian Carolyn Harris said that the longer Prince Charles and Camilla are married before the former's ascension, the bigger the possibility for Camilla to be styled as queen.

However, it's unlikely for the queen to abdicate. And by the looks of it, she will stay true to her promise to The Crown decades ago.

