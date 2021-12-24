"Harry Potter" fans are in for a treat because the original cast of the hit movie franchise will be reuniting to commemorate the 10th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Ahead of the reunion's Jan. 1 release, cast member Rupert Grint shared what it was like reprising his role as Ron Weasley. The new dad also weighed in on rumors that there could be a spinoff or a reboot in the works.

Grint said it was really great to see his co-stars because it's been ten years since the last "Harry Potter" movie was released. Since Grint, Radcliffe, and Watson grew up on the set of "Harry Potter" films, the former said that it was nice to reminisce about their experiences.

Rupert Grint wants to reprise his role as Ron Weasley

The actor, who is not allowed to divulge spoilers from the upcoming reunion, said he is open to reprising his role in a spinoff or a reboot. However, nothing has been decided as of late.

"There's been a lot talk of [playing Ron again] with everything going on and I feel like I am that character. I think I had a very strange relationship with him at first, but I feel like there's a lot of me in there so I'm quite protective of him. I don't really have a good reason to say no, I'm very proud to be a part of it," he said Entertainment Tonight.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary' reunion trailer released

HBO released the first look from the upcoming reunion this week. And the clip opens with Grint, Watson, and Radcliffe sitting in a room and chatting about their experiences.

The reunion special will also feature the original cast members featured in all eight "Harry Potter" movies.

In one of the scenes, Helena Bonham Carter hilariously wears the fake teeth that she wore while playing Bellatrix Lestrange.

The discussions about their time on "Harry Potter" will give fans all the feels, especially when Watson breaks down in tears. The actress says that her life wouldn't be the same without her co-stars.

Grint agrees and says that he and his co-stars will always be family and will always be part of each other's lives, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton want to play different characters

Throughout the years, some of the actors that starred in "Harry Potter" also weighed in on the possibility of a reboot.

Radcliffe, for instance, said that he would be open to the idea. However, he wants to play a different role if the opportunity arises. The actor's character choices include Sirius or Lupin.

In March, Grint said that he couldn't really imagine how a reboot or a spinoff would give justice to the original "Harry Potter" films. But if he's invited to reprise his role, he would only say yes if his original co-stars would also accept the offer.

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in "Harry Potter," also said that he hopes the reboot happens when he's old enough to play Lucius, according to US Weekly.

