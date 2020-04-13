"Harry Potter" actor Rupert Grint declared that his long-term girlfriend, Georgia Groome, "Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging" actress is pregnant.

According to Grint's representative, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

The 31-year-old actor and his long-time flame Groome, 28, have been low-key about their relationship, but Groome showed off her baby bump in a London outing.

The British couple was photographed on Thursday, April 9, stocking up on supplies at Whole Foods amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Fans were stunned discovering Rupert and Georgia have been dating since 2011 after seeing a photo of them on Twitter in December 2018.

The photo that went rounds online was captioned, "I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011?"

While the pair is excited, they are asking for privacy as of now.

In an interview with from 2018, Grint revealed that marriage and kids have been on the "Servant" actor's mind for a while now. "Turning 30 felt strange," he told The Guardian. "It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet, and I don't know what the future holds. I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. I'd like to settle down and have kids soon."

On a possible son's name, he remarked, "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Rupert Grint became a household name after starring as Ron Weasley as part of the main cast in "Harry Potter," which wrapped up in 2011.

Since many of us know who Rupert Grint is, let us get to know Georgia, the woman who is bearing his first child:

1. She starred in "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging" with Aaron Johnson.

Groome rose to fame with her character Georgia Nicholson alongside Aaron Johnson in the 2008 Nickelodeon movie. She is also known for her role in the indie film "London to Brighton" in 2006.

2. Acting runs in the family.

The "Up the Woman" actress' mother Fiona Watson worked at the Nottingham Television Workshop as a drama and vocal coach where Groome also received acting training. Groome's IMDB page indicated that her first acting gig was playing in the film A Fish Out of Water in 2001.

3. She raises bees.

Groome has attempted at beekeeping, as shown in her Twitter account. In June 2019, she tweeted, "Our first colony of Bees successfully installed into their new @flowhive this weekend. Already in and out and bringing back the pollen."

4. She lost her father.

Groome's father, publican and chef Paul Groome, died in 2009.

5. She was rumored to be married to Grint in 2019.

Wedding rumors surfaced in April last year after the couple was seen together in North London, with Groome wearing a ring seemingly like a wedding band on her ring finger. Grint's spokesperson immediately denied the rumor.

