Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. will open a Harry Potter theme park in place of the historic Toshimaen amusement park is located in Tokyo's Toshima district.

The Harry Potter theme park in Tokyo is set to open by the spring of 2023. The operator of the park is reportedly considering gradually shelling Toshmaen after more than 90 years of operation.

The 94-year-old theme park, Toshimaen, is being closed down by its parent company Seibu Holdings Inc.

Seibu is currently negotiating with Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. to use the land in Nerima Ward to build a theme park based on the novel and movie franchise created by British author J.K. Rowling.

Warner Bros. will lease part of the about 20-hectare plot of land and the Tokyo metropolitan government will buy the rest of the land from Seibu to develop a park.

According to Tokyo mayor Yuriko Koike, "negotiations are underway," but declined to offer details, including the identity of the negotiating partners.

The Toshimaen park has been a long-standing Tokyo institution since 1926. It has been beloved by Tokyoites and others for its proximity to the heart of the capital, but the park's facilities have become increasingly dilapidated in recent years. It had over 30 rides and attractions, including a wooden carousel that was manufactured in Germany in 1907 and brought to the park in 1971, and a double corkscrew roller coaster.

The deal may be final as early as this spring.

Warner Bros. is considering to be influenced by Harry Potter Warner Bros. Studios in London for the Tokyo theme park. It will allow guests an immersive tour through recreated sets and props from the films

Its 350-meter, a doughnut-shaped swimming pool is the world's first river pool.

The U.S. film distributor is having talks of opening a park featuring replicas of sets of Harry Potter films.

In 2014, USJ LLC, which operates the Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, spent 45 billion yen ($414 million) to build a Harry Potter-themed attraction area on the site, which includes a virtual-reality ride and a rollercoaster-themed wizardly world.

It will be implemented that Toshimaen will close in stages before being redeveloped into the Harry Potter park as well as a new metro park equipped with disaster prevention facilities.

The attraction will differ from the similarly named area at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka that opened in 2014 and has become a mainstay tourist destination. The theme park in the works will offer many outdoor rides.

Other enchantingly magical destinations brought the mystical world of Harry Potter to life, where you can go climbing aboard your trusty Nimbus 2000, practicing your apparition charms, or grabbing ahold of your Portkey.

You can hop aboard the classic red and black motif of the Hogwarts Express chugging across the Glenfinnan Viaduct in Inverness-shire, Scotland. Watch the various elements utilized by the visionary team to create the magic behind the movies in the United Kingdom. Or explore the shelves of Livraria Lello bookshop in Porto, Portugal.

RELATED ARTICLE: Starbucks New Drink Tastes Like Butterbeer From 'Harry Potter' (PHOTOS, TWEETS)