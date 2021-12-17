According to a source, Kate Middleton has been "really, really angry" by the royal family's separation from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Rumors of a breach between Harry and Meghan, 37, and the royal family have been swirling since before Megxit, with tensions worsening after Harry and Meghan's stunning interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year.

Kate Middleton is really upset

Meanwhile, after two years of squabbles over Harry's wife and her alleged treatment of staff, the couple's decision to emigrate to America, and the truth bombs the Sussexes have dropped in TV interviews watched by tens of millions of people around the world, Prince William and Harry are said to have barely spoken and had an incredibly strained relationship.

Insiders told People magazine that witnessing the Duke of Cambridge, 39, upset about the split had been difficult for the Duchess. Meghan Markle claimed Kate Middleton made her weep before she married Prince Harry during an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, claiming the pair delivered a series of "truth bombs," including suggesting there was worry over Archie's skin color.

Per Daily Mail, Kate Middleton was the first member of the family to greet Prince Harry when he was reunited with his family just weeks later during his grandfather Prince Philip's burial, and she was even observed holding back in an attempt to reconcile him with his brother, Prince William.

The Sussexes' secret bash with Stanley Tucci

This weekend, Stanley Tucci makes two cameos on our television screens in the span of a few hours. First, he joins Dame Joan Collins, Jamie Oliver, Romesh Ranganathan, and singer-songwriter Joy Crookes on The Graham Norton Show. The next morning, the Golden Globe winner will appear on Saturday Kitchen alongside Matt Tebbutt and chefs Gennaro Contaldo and Angela Hartlett, as per Express.co.

'My Life Through Food,' an intimate and amusing memoir of his life in and out of the kitchen, was just released by the American actor, writer, and producer. He spent every night around the kitchen table as a child, growing up in an Italian-American home.

Tucci, 60, has acted in films such as 'Captain America: The First Avenger' and 'The Hunger Games.' He brushes shoulders with Hollywood A-listers on a regular basis. In September, he won an Emmy award for his work on television, which included 'Monk' and the 2021 series 'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,' which beat Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

Tucci allegedly spent a wild weekend in the Netherlands with Meghan and Harry in 2018. The pair went to Amsterdam for a three-day celebration to commemorate the debut of elite private members' club Soho House's outpost in the Dutch city, according to The Evening Standard.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may plot split story in 2022

Per Scottish Sun, a self-styled royal expert has sensationally stated that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might split in 2022 in a cynical plot to maximize their brand. Sean, a royal analyst, said the couple had been informed their economic interests would be better served as separate organizations, free to take on independent transactions and focus on certain areas of interest, without offering any proof.

Daniel Martin, a friend of the Duchess, stated in an interview with People magazine that the family had "hit a rhythm as a foursome." Meghan Markle, 39, has recently been pressing the United States Congress to create paid family leave for American workers. The pair, who have been primarily on parental leave since Lilibet's birth in June, presently resides in a $14 million house in California.

