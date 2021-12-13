Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be "very aware" of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's activities on the other side of the Ocean. According to Eric Schiffer, a brand and reputation management specialist based in California, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will certainly borrow a page from the Sussexes' book when it comes to interacting with younger generations on problems that are important to them.

According to Schiffer, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "masterplan" is their capacity to connect with younger generations all around the world. Prince William has been involved with conservation since he was in his twenties when he became a patron of the Tusk Trust.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue warning to Kate Middleton, Prince William

His interest and knowledge of the subject expanded over time, and the Duke of Cambridge became more active in the battle against climate change and other environmental concerns endangering the globe. His commitment to combat these risks was made clear in October 2020, when he announced the Earthshot Prize, Express.co reported.

This program, which will run until 2030, will see a panel of distinguished judges give five £1 million awards each year for a decade to individuals who can offer proposals and solutions to the most pressing environmental concerns. The inaugural award ceremony for the Prize took place two months ago, only a few days before William visited COP26, the United Nations' climate change meeting.

Other royals, such as Prince Philip and Prince Harry, have expressed an interest in conservation. In recognition of the Duke of Sussex's environmental efforts, Prince Harry was chosen as President of African Parks in 2017.

In 2019, Prince Harry revealed more about his conservation interests and concerns for the future of the world when he interviewed Dr. Jane Goodall for the September edition of Vogue, which Meghan guest-edited.

In the same year, Prince Harry oversaw the founding of Travalyst, which brings together travel industry giants in an effort to mainstream sustainable tourism. Both Prince Harry and Prince William have stated in different interviews over the years that their enthusiasm for environmental protection stems from Prince Charles.

BBC delays Prince Harry, Meghan Markle podcast release

Meanwhile, the BBC has been forced to cancel a new podcast about the royal family in the aftermath of the outrage to the documentary The Princes and the Press. The podcast, hosted by controversial anchor Amol Rajan, was supposed to be a follow-up to the documentary, which notably enraged Prince William and Kate Middleton with "unfounded claims."

Per The Sun, the claims that Prince William's staff briefed against Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were the subject of a two-part BBC Two program. However, after viewers protested that the documentary was "disrespectful to the Royal Family," the Beeb quietly canceled the follow-up podcast.

The BBC planned to air a podcast series about "Harry, Meghan, and the media," with explosive subjects including "sexism, racism, and strategic leaks." The organization claimed it set out to investigate "why did the coverage of Meghan Markle turn so nasty, so quickly?" based on more than 80 hours of interviews with members of the press who wrote about them.

The podcast was due to premiere on Monday, November 29, the same day as the second episode of the two-part television series Princes and the Press, but it was postponed. The BBC stated that it was "still in production" and that it will be published as a box set "when it's ready" on an unspecified date, as per The Daily Telegraph via MSN.

So far, the company has received 925 complaints against the television series from fans who think the show was insulting to the Royal Family and should not have been broadcast. The Royal Households have also spoken out against the show, issuing a rare joint statement condemning it for lending credence to "overblown and false charges" about the family.

Aides were also irritated by what they saw as a lack of adequate "right of reply" to charges in the documentary, with the BBC refusing to provide specifics about what the claims were and who was making them. Lawyers scrutinized the charges included inside it, including those involving briefings between competing palaces, with the Duchess of Sussex's solicitor going on television to dispute allegations of bullying behavior.

