Because of her lengthy reign, Queen Elizabeth II has a plethora of significant anniversaries to commemorate each year of her reign. However, not all of them are pleasant, as she remembers a fallen member of the Royal Family who aided her in becoming the Queen she is today.

The Queen spends more time with her UK-bound family members in December, which is normally a busy month for her. She has developed a large Royal Family over the course of her 94 years, with four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Along the road, the monarch has lost a few people, one of whom she will certainly remember today.

Royal Family prepares for Sandringham escape

George VI, her father, was born on December 14, 1895. Today marks the 126th anniversary of the birth of the man who bequeathed the throne to the present Queen. They reared a young Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret alongside Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. However, no commemorations for the day have been proclaimed by the Palace, as per Express.co.

Following a struggle with cancer and lung surgery, the late King died suddenly in his sleep on February 6, 1952. The throne was promptly handed to the Queen upon his death, and she has reigned ever since.

She has always celebrated this day instead of her father's birthday over the years. And her custom has something to do with the upcoming visit to Sandringham. She usually arrives in December for a two-month stay on the Norfolk estate. She will stay until February 6 after celebrating Christmas with her family. After the anniversary of her father's death and, by extension, her accession, the Queen departs.

Per Fox News, one of the most trying years of Queen Elizabeth II's life has passed. Prince Philip, her 73-year-old husband, died in April, just shy of his 100th birthday. Even though her second son Prince Andrew has left the public eye due to his scandalous association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, he is still facing legal issues.

Prince Harry, her grandson, is said to have a troubled relationship with the British royal family although he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stood down as senior members. Then, in late October, the reigning queen, who is 95 years old, had a series of health setbacks, which made international headlines. She's been mostly restricted to Windsor Castle since then.

During Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk, Queen Elizabeth is likely to be accompanied by her family. According to the source, she will stay there until the 73rd anniversary of her father's death on February 6, 2022.

Kate Middleton reveals her Christmas gift for the Queen

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is said to have sent the Queen a jar of handmade chutney for her first Christmas at Sandringham in 2011. During an ITV program for the Queen's 90th birthday, Kate recounted the experience, The Sun reported.

She ultimately decided to bring something homemade after much deliberation, creating a batch of chutney from her grandmother's recipe. Kate previously spoke about the touching incident in an ITV documentary for the Queen's 90th birthday, which also happened to be her first solo broadcast interview.

Interviews with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are included in the two-hour documentary 'Our Queen At 90.'

Kate Middleton reveals tiny Prince George's nickname for the Queen, Gan-Gan, in another clip from the program, which was broadcast last week. When Prince George and Princess Charlotte visit, she says the Queen "usually puts a small present or something" in their rooms.

