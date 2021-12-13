China told its media to convey to Joe Biden that he is crossing red lines that will be costly if a military response is made because of the US sticking its nose where it should not.

Beijing and Washington are not settled after the US government has done activities that violate the One China policy, which runs down diplomacy preferred by President Xi Jinping, wanting a peaceful resolution to the Taiwan problem complication by US hegemony in the South China Sea.

Washington's action could compromise its position

The Global Times commented harshly on the statement of US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday. Saying the US will curb any attempt with deterrence and diplomacy to prevent a takeover of Taiwan by force.

Later, State Secretary Antony Blinken warned the People's Republic of China would be an error if pursued, noted the Express UK.

But military sources say that the acquisition of hypersonic missile technology would place the US in opposition to the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, compromising America's position, citing the Financial Times.

In the G7 Summit, the US spoke with its allies about Taiwan's precarious situation in Liverpool.

The US not prepared

Liz Truss, the UK Foreign Minister, spoke about actions that should be brought on China at the Summit, giving a special mention to China, Russia, and Iran in her speech.

China media call Sullivan's assurances as proof the US will follow through on its statements. Joe Biden's US foreign policy failed Afghanistan, and America does not have the resources to stop the PLA if it commits to the reunification of Taiwan, noted the Conversation.

Underscore Chinese commentators say the US is vowing empty promises that will be disastrous for Taipei. Beijing knows the US cannot deal with two crises on two sides of the globe, the other one being the tensions with Russia and Ukraine have been let down for Kiev. Washington has said it wouldn't send forces to Ukraine because it is not a NATO member.

The People's Republic of China says there is a slim chance that the US will stop the Chinese force from retaking Taiwan. A source stated that if the US dares to rescue the island, it will regretfully come at a high cost to interfere.

These ill-advised statements by Sullivan might be recanted or downplayed, and the White House cannot have something worse than Afghanistan on its plate. Chinese Premier Xi has stated that Taiwan will return to China, which is part of his regime's goals.

If Washington does not convince Taipei to accept the One China policy but mainland China as the sovereign, this is what Beijing wants, not war.

Blame is on the Democratic Progressive Party that won in 2016, which caused the tensions which are moving to a severe threshold that should not be passed.

China advised that Sullivan's flagrant statements and equally untampered loud mouth as an error that will cost embarrassment, not progress for a diplomatic resolution.

The US supports the island enclave via arms sales and political support but not as a state. It rankles China that Joe Biden has chosen this path just like Trump but is more unrefined in his approach.

