China has deployed an unknown number of missiles worldwide that will herald a first wave attack, physically engaging its adversary as part of the initiative, using surprise as a weapon for these secret sites.

Western experts are not relaxed because the Peoples Liberation Army may have a number of these weapons concealed in ship containers.

It would be natural for Beijing to adopt such a strategy to win a conflict in its opening stages, and it is also a logical development for its military.

China deploys concealed missiles worldwide

The events like in Taiwan and the US hegemony pushing against China will be dangerous as missile technology can be sent to ports overseas for blindside attack will be devastating, worse than Pearl harbor by several times, the Daily Star reported.

Technological developments to achieve asymmetrical warfare would lead to automated launchers that can fit into ship containers, to be activated when needed, making the ability to strike first unseen.

It's a natural fit for the commercial nature of the country with its large fleet of cargo ships plying the world's shipping. These ships are weaponized freighters that are just as lethal as a Type 55 destroyer. An untold number of missiles can be loaded in standard containers.

Customs authorities could bypass them quickly, especially in enemy ports where many missiles could be deployed in a war.

International Assessment and Strategy Centre expert Rick Fisher said that it was not far that the PLA had stealth missiles emplaced in secret locations if China has deployed an unknown number of missiles that experts like him predict is crucial to CCP strategy.

Hidden weapons as surprise strategy

A power struggle to keep China from becoming a top dog 'super power' with superior arms and economic power. This is why Taiwan is used by the US in its hegemonic interests, taking its side not directly confronting Beijing, the Sun UK cited.

To this effect, the US has weaponized political issues like the Uyghur enslavement to throw roadblocks at China and its initiatives abroad.

In 2016, an arms expo showcased these missiles that might be actively deployed already but under covert conditions, which is not proven yet.

Chinese planners would not forgo a chance to have these hidden weapons as part of their strategies. Fisher said that small Chinese ships would fire these missiles to invade a target area and pelt it with a relentless missile barrage, according to News Au.

Surprise is the weapon as China hid the missiles in containers are used to full effect as shock weapons. Few nations can deploy these kinds of attacks like China.

It's a perfect match for the doctrine of the Chinese Communist Party employing all weapons to cause confusion and chaos on a large scale.

Few countries have opted for such cover weapons like Israel that tested as a similar method of missile delivery.

The Stockton Centre for International Law group mentioned that warfare like weaponized and concealed launchers is against international law. All nations must comply because it endangers civilians in the place where such arms are active, said to a report.

If China has deployed an unknown number of missiles using concealed containers in various places globally, experts say it would be inevitable given how the CCP operates.

