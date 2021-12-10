Observers were perplexed when President Joe Biden waved to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin after a mic malfunction during their teleconference.

For the most, this was a bizarre event that caught them off guard, compared to the Kremlin leader's stoic demeanor. Before this, the US President made actual profound statements about Russia expecting a tough and no-nonsense exacting attitude at its very start.

Biden-Putin video conference

Mr. Biden immediately waved at the Kremlin leader once the video link went up, but the mic was not on, reported the Express UK.

The scheduled virtual talk between the US and Russia about the Ukraine situation took one hundred twenty-five minutes to conclude, said the state RIA News agency.

Both leaders were trying to lessen the tensions from the embroiled Ukrainian border. NATO and the US claim that Moscow is poised to roll over the southern border despite its possibility being denied. Recent interactions of getting tougher on the US side ended in disappointment that set Twitter a flurry.

At the start of the video conference, the Russian leader had to wave to the US president awkwardly as a response. It was the American who waved first that also received mixed reactions.

Reactions on Twitter from the unexpected wave had interpretations on social media. Like a user Mike who commented on Twitter that Vladimir Putin felt he was not talking to the leader of the free world, the Independent noted. A particular Blanche commented it was embarrassing. Except for Sonu, who remarked that it could happen to anyone. The elderly leader told his Russian counterpart that hopefully, it would be in person next time.

The White House said it had started when the talks were underway, but the staff did not allow any visuals from the remote conference. The White House held it in the Situation Room, where the president received the call. Especially if Joe Biden waves to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, that won't look too good.

Read Also: Expert Predicts Joe Biden's Failure To Stop a Ukraine Invasion As West Hesitates After Russian Weapon Demo

On his part, the Kremlin felt the teleconference was not enough and requested another meeting but face to face. Another is the low state of affairs with the two countries needs to be remedied since the end of the Cold War at its lowest levels.

Biden optimistic about next meeting

According to Washington, the president will, during the conference, tell Putin that there will be an economic sanction that will impact the Russian bank, should the army roll over the border to assault Ukraine.

This sanction said one source could compromise the largest banks in the country, crucially affecting currency conversion of local currency to international ones. Putin should prevent countless troops and armor on the southern border from allegedly invading his orders.

Kremlin officials stated before the remote conference itself said no improvements are expected at all. For the nth time, vehemently calling an invasion force's claims nil, it's for Russia's defense.

After it rebelled and called for independence, American aid to Ukraine is Moscow's source point. The Russian leader objects to NATO's expansion into Russia's territories.

Moscow said it would not allow Kyiv to retake pro-Kremlin separatists, or it would be a red line crossed. The whole of NATO is trying to provoke by crossing red lines, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Joe Biden's wave to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin is unexpected since the US leader has numerous blunders, but some may not be so convinced of a tough guy act due to his administration's failure.

Related Article: Putin Deploys 700 Russian Sharp Shooters to Four Border Locations in Ukraine, Sparks WW3 Fears

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.