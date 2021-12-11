Israeli warplanes conduct a drill that simulates how to attack Iranian nuclear facilities that will be its target. This comes as Israeli defense chiefs and the US meet to coordinate attacking these facilities. If the talk with Tehran goes south, these planes will be scrambled to take out the Natanz facility.

Isreal prepares for aerial drills in 2022

Taking part in the aerial drills that will be done next year will have F-35 stealth planes as strike aircraft, joined by the F-16 and F-15s that will cover 600 miles over the Mediterranean, that will be the distance to Iranian targets, the Daily Mail reported.

Reports of the drill came before the meeting of Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz and US defense chiefs. The two panels said they would go over the air drills and prep if an airstrike were necessary.

According to Zeev Elkin, an Israeli official called the exercise as preparation for any situation, and he started like most officials in Jerusalem. According to Israel National News, they will not allow Iran to go nuclear.

Jerusalem and Tehran have been at each other's necks for decades and have been actively against Iran in its search for a nuclear weapon, despite Iran's claim that it is not for creating a weapon.

The nuclear deal with Iran

Former President Barrack Obama, in 2015, had made a deal with the allegedly rogue state that was intent on refining uranium that could be used in a nuclear weapon. But Tehran should allow checks to prevent the Ayatollah from making a nuclear bomb in Iranian nuclear facilities targeted by Israeli warplanes periodically.

Israel aired its opposition to the deal, which Obama did not talk over despite objection. But, in 2018, former President Donald Trump just dropped it and placed stricter sanctions on Iran that made its rulers belch, noted Al Jazeera.

Iran has infringed numerous arrangement provisions ever since, notably uranium enrichment to 60%. Just short of 90% needed to assemble a bomb and triple its stash of enriched uranium material.

President Joe Biden is finally trying to get the Iranians to agree to a deal, but the new Tehran regime is not keen on playing nice with the White House.

Joe Biden is now trying to bring Iran back to the negotiating table but is faced with a new hardline regime in Tehran. It seems the US has no luck dealing with Tehran, as Israel points out since it does not want to settle.

Ongoing talks in Vienna with the US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley is supposed to try and convince the Iranians to have a chance for an improvement over a tense situation.

Despite the effort to coax the Ayatollah to come back and negotiate, there is a chance of utter failure that might end in military action.

US officials kept mum and did not reveal any more planned exercises in 2022. One official said that Iran's nuclear program is getting dangerous and edging to more radical courses of action. The Israeli embassy in Washington did not comment when asked by the press.

Iran might see Israeli warplanes on a strike mission to take out Iranian nuclear facilities when the limit is crossed to prevent Tehran from firing a nuclear weapon.

