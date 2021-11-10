Iran conducted live fire drills after the US tested missiles of its own in the Persian Gulf. Despite the demonstrations of US armed might, Tehran is not afraid and will not lie on its back if the US attacks.

It is just one sign that tension between Tehran and Washington is fiery and threatening to be a powder keg. Both countries are saber-rattling, making the Middle East one of the most dangerous places to be.

The recent war game called Zolfaqar, held in the south of Iran, shows how the region could erupt at war anytime.

Iranian forces conduct exercises for armed readiness

The Iranian forces in the Zolfaqar exercise launched missiles, torpedoes, and drones. At the same time, it and leaders made sure that the Americans were looking and paying attention, reported the Express UK.

A statement from the IRNA, Islamic Republic News Agency, said that the exercises are a message to their enemies that any attack on the country will cost dearly.

Leaders of the US military decided to practice and drill in the Persian Gulf earlier. The Iranian show of force came days later as a response to it., showing Tehran is not afraid.

US Central Command informed the press that US Navy coastal ships practiced live firing of the MK-60 Griffin guided-missile system, located in the Arabian Gulf. It was held from November 4-6, whose objectives were to test the ship's personnel and system functions.

While the Islamic Republic of Iran had submarines fire its torpedoes at targets, with the launching of ship-killers and anti-aircraft defense systems, Iran conducted live-fire drills with these weapon systems.

Iranian Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, in Newsweek, mentioned the drills are going to help defend Iran. Also, keep its status as power in the Gulf region and maintain its control for defense against the west. Significantly, the partnership of the US and Israel with the Zionist regime.

He added that the Republic's armed forces with the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps could crush any power that seeks to conquer. The aggressor will be defeated wherever the aggressor is coming.

Tension rises as Iran hold drills in response to US war games in Persian Gulf

Iranian and US relations took a nosedive a month back when Iran took control of a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker cruising in the Gulf of Oman, reportedly taken by the force, said sources.

The ship is thought to be part of a scheme to move sanctioned oil into the Asia region, to bypass and get to where it should go. With ships that are looking for suspicious movement in the Gulf.

State television broadcasted the footage when the ship was seized, which coincided with the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979.

Commander in Chief of the army, Abdolrahim Mousavi, declared the Republic is increasing efforts to track US movements more precisely.

In harsh tones directed at the Americans, remarking that adversaries are gathering information in the Gulf area, they will also be monitoring.

US officials are wary of Tehran's nuclear ambitions, which were shrugged off. Last January, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US should not accuse without proof.

Iran conducted live-fire drills that started on Sunday, which ended recently. Washington is still trying to figure out what to do.

