Kamala Harris' former staffers criticize her for her refusal to review written documents and then pass the blame to them when she ends up looking unprepared.

According to reports, some of Harris' former staffers also think she's a bully for calling them out on their wrongdoings. But those that still have ties to her also came to her defense.

It was recently reported that some of Harris' staffers decided to quit their jobs, which reportedly caused concern among Democrats. After all, they are hoping that Harris will take over the presidential seat if Joe Biden is unable to run for re-election in 2024.

Kamala Harris doesn't read briefings

One former staffer suggested that Harris is lazy to read through briefing materials.

"It's clear that you're not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work. With Kamala, you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you're constantly sort of propping up a bully and it's not really clear why," the former staffer said via Business Insider.

Gil Duran, who left Harris' office in 2013, revealed that he and his former colleagues have a group chat where they talk about the vice president. And they reportedly concluded that Harris is the common denominator in all the issues happening in her office.

Sean Clegg, Jen Psaki come to Kamala Harris' defense

However, Sean Clegg, Harris' former partner at Bearstar Strategies, said that the vice president had a firm disposition. But this doesn't mean that she's a bully or that she's cruel.

Clegg also said that it seems some of Harris' former staff are taking things too personally. But if Harris were a man with the same management style, she would most likely be compared to Donald Trump and praised.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also denied claims that Harris' staff are leaving because she's hard to work with. Psaki said that it's not unusual for staffers to leave their posts to pursue new challenges after a couple of years.

Other Harris allies reportedly think that she's being criticized simply because she made history as the first female, first Black, first Indian American to become vice president.

Kamala Harris staffers quit their posts

According to Fox News, Harris' senior adviser, Symone Sanders, will quit her post at the end of the year. The veep's communications director, Ashley Etienne, resigned just before Thanksgiving, and two other communication aides are also planning their exit.

The publication also said that Harris' recent approval ratings are a cause for concern. After all, Joe Biden's 28 percent approval rating is even higher than Harris' approval rating.

According to Axios, some of Harris' staff, especially those who already announced their decision to quit, do not want to be dubbed a "Harris person."

There are also reports that they are burned out and want better opportunities, which is why they quit her office. A Democratic strategist, whose name was redacted, said that Harris needs a loyal staff who can think methodically.

