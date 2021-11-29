Republicans criticize Kamala Harris' decision to buy an expensive pot during her trip to Paris, but Democrats have come to her defense.

According to reports, Harris purchased the cookware ahead of Thanksgiving before calling her husband, Doug Emhoff, her kitchen apprentice.

However, Harris' recent purchase did not sit well with Republicans who accused her of being way out of touch with Americans' struggles.

Republicans accuse Kamala Harris of being out of touch

The official Twitter account for the Republican GOP slammed Harris by saying that while Americans are struggling to have a decent meal on Thanksgiving, the vice president was in Paris buying expensive cookware.

However, several chefs and cooking enthusiasts fired back at critics by saying that a person that enjoys cooking knows that buying quality cookware is the way to go.

"If you have a problem with Vice President Kamala Harris buying a Le Creuset pot, feel free to flip out on me too. These are heirlooms that you pass on to your children. Newsflash, people who enjoy cooking tend to buy quality items. This is a non-story," one Twitter user said via The Sun.

Democrats called Republicans hypocrites

Another Harris supporter called Republicans hypocrites for questioning the vice president's recent purchase. One Twitter user called the Trump family frugal and said that Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump eats diamonds like it was spaghetti, according to Newsweek.

"Star Trek" star George Takei criticized Trump by saying that Harris needs to buy Le Creuset pots for 27 years to equal one hush payment given to Stormy Daniels. The latter is an adult film start that accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

Harris has also been making headlines amid reports that her supporters are not happy with the work that she has been given since she became vice president.

Sources previously told CNN that there is an ongoing frustration at the White House because the Biden administration is not preparing Harris for her possible presidential run in the 2024 election.

Eleni Kounalakis, the lieutenant governor of California, said that the frustration comes from knowing that Harris wants to help if only she's asked to.

Harris's supporters expect that the vice president will make history as was expected to do so when she was elected alongside Biden last year. However, they have noticed that the vice president is just carrying the duties of a secondary role.

Kamala Harris becomes first female acting president

But other reports also said that Harris had a taste of what it's like to have the top job when Biden tapped her to be the country's president while he underwent a colonoscopy on Nov. 19.

However, this only lasted for an hour and 25 minutes. Still, Harris became the first woman in history to hold presidential power.

According to Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, Harris worked from her office in the West Wing while Biden was at the hospital.

Biden reportedly wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy to transfer his presidential powers to Harris.

