A Hill-HarrisX poll recently named some of their presidential bets in the 2024 election if Joe Biden won't run for POTUS again.

According to reports, the group's presidential bets include Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Michael Bloomberg. Out of the five, the incumbent Vice President has the most support. Lagging closely behind her is ex-FLOTUS, Obama.

Harris garnered 13 percent of the votes during the Nov. 18 to 19 survey, while Obama earned 10 percent of the votes.

The support for the latter's presidential candidacy reportedly came as a surprise because Barack Obama's wife has said time and again that she doesn't have plans to run for office.

Michelle Obama has said no to running for president multiple times

In 2017, the ex-FLOTUS said that she didn't' want to run for office because her whole family will be affected by her decision if she campaigned for the top spot.

"I wouldn't ask my children to do this again because when you run for higher office, it's not just you. It's your whole family," Obama said via The Independent.

A year later, Obama once again denied claims that she was planning to run for president in the 2020 election. She said that the first thing that presidential candidates should have is a desire to lead the entire country. However, she never felt as though she wanted the job.

The mom of two also commented about her supporters who are encouraging her to run for office because she's a woman. She said that there are plenty of other women who are also qualified and that want the job, but she doesn't feel the same way, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Two years ago, Obama said that there's zero chance for her to run for president in the 2020 election. The former first lady said that there are a lot of things she can still do to help the country and the Americans without being their POTUS, according to The Hill.

Supporters of Obama even told her that she has the ability to beat Donald Trump, who ran for 2020 re-election but lost. Democrats later endorsed Joe Biden as their presidential bet, and the POTUS beat Trump.

As of late, it's still unclear whether Obama could have a change of heart regarding her stand on becoming the president of the United States.

Pete Buttigieg responds to Kamala Harris feud rumors

Other than Obama, Harris is also making headlines as Democrats' top presidential nominee if Biden won't run for re-election. Her supporters are also urging the Biden administration to give the vice president a chance to showcase her skills and talents while she's still in office.

Buttigieg is also receiving the support of thousands of Democrats. But when asked if he will compete against Harris as their party's presidential contender, the transportation secretary said no.

He also denied claims that there's an ongoing rift between him and Harris after Biden seemingly sided with him by approving his proposal over the incumbent vice president.

Buttigieg stressed that he and Harris are part of a team that is disciplined, and they do not focus on what's obsessing the commentators.

