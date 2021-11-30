Former United States President Donald Trump once again took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, accusing her of taking advantage of Prince Harry, manipulating him, and "disrespecting the Queen."

The Republican businessman made the comments against Markle during an interview that is scheduled to be aired on GB News tonight. The former U.S. president claims that the actions of the couple in recent years have tarnished the image of the monarch.

Trump Comments on Meghan Markle

Trump spoke with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage where he admitted that he was never a "fan" of the Duchess of Sussex, whom he said used Prince Harry for her own gain. The Republican businessman said Harry was "used horribly" and claimed that the Duke of Sussex will one day come to regret his decisions.

The former U.S. president said that the incident has hurt the monarch by ruining Harry's relationship with his family, thus hurting the Queen. Trump said that Markle has been very disrespectful to the Queen, who was, he said, such a "great woman, such a great person, a historic person," Dailymail reported.

The situation comes as Trump previously called Markle "nasty" and posted on Twitter, saying, "The U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" He said these after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be moving to the United States amid reports of rifts with the Royal Family.

The interview is also said to include Trump's thoughts on United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the presidential election, the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, Black Lives Matter, the migrant crisis, and answering questions regarding rumors of him running for president in 2024 elections, Independent reported.

There have also been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex was looking to run in the 2024 United States presidential elections. In response, Trump said that he would love to see Markle run because it would give him a stronger reason to run because he is not a "fan of hers."

Veterans Day Visit

The Republican businessman's comments come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise trip to a military base to honor Veterans Day earlier this month. Harry and Markle took a short trip to New Jersey on Thursday afternoon after spending a few days appearing on panels and walking on the red carpet in New York City.

The couple visited Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to observe Veterans Day and speak with U.S. service members and their spouses. Harry and Markle hosted a luncheon during their meeting at the tri-service base, located outside of Trenton, and met with representatives of all six military branches to talk about mental health and community building.

Prince Harry is known for serving in the British Armed Forces for 10 years before retiring in 2015 with the rank of major ever since the Duke of Sussex has continued to support veteran charities. He founded the Invictus Games in 2013, which is an international sporting event for wounded service members and is meant to inspire recovery among members, Vanity Fair reported.



