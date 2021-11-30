Chris Cuomo allegedly used his connections in the media industry to dig up information about sexual harassment accusers against his brother, former New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo, investigation documents show.

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office on Monday released a slew of new documents and transcripts of interviews with investigators revealing the new information. James is responsible for leading the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against the former NYC governor.

Chris Cuomo's Involvement

The new documents suggest that the CNN news anchor had a hand in helping his brother which was much more considerable and much more intimate than what was previously known. The situation prompted a review of the material to determine the level of involvement of Chris in his brother's defense.

"The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration. We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days," said CNN in a released statement.

Previously, Chris acknowledged that he advised his brother and his team on how to respond to the sexual harassment allegations. However, records showed that his role in assisting Andrew was much deeper than what was publicly known.

Based on exhibits from the Attorney General's probe and a transcript of Chris' interview with the state's investigators, the CNN news anchor was found to be actively in touch with Melissa DeRosa, who was the former governor's top aide. The topics they discussed were media reports that detailed Andrew's alleged sexual harassment crimes.

Chris also allegedly lobbied to assist the governor's office as it aimed to defend Andrew from the number of accusations against the former governor. The CNN news anchor also dictated statements for his brother to use in public, CNBC reported.

Sexual Harassment Allegations

While Chris previously addressed the controversies surrounding his brother, he ultimately downplayed his involvement in the former governor's defense against the allegations. The CNN news anchor told viewers in August after his brother's resignation that he was there to listen and offer his advice for Andrew.

Chris claims that he told the former governor to own what he did, tell the public that he would do better, to be contrite, and accept that it did not matter what his intentions were but only how his actions and words were perceived.

"There are critics saying things about me, many unsupported but know this, my position has never changed. I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation. I never influenced or attempted to control CNN's coverage of my family," said Chris during the segment, Fox News reported.

Chris has long received criticisms for his number of interviews with his brother Andrew in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the media adored the then-governor of New York, and his various scandals were not immediately covered while they emerged and became public.



