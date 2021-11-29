President Joe Biden is said to have demanded a ten percent cut from a transaction with CFEC, a Chinese government-linked energy corporation with "more money than God."

Hunter Biden, the president's brother Jim Biden, and business associate Tony Bobulinski were all involved in the deal. They ran into Joe Biden in Los Angeles, where he was making a speech at the Milken Institute Global Conference. On May 2, 2017, Bobulinski will meet with the future president for the first time.

Hunter's transaction with Chinese giant involves father, Joe Biden

Hunter Biden allegedly helped promote Chinese influence in America in exchange for a $10 million a year deal and an $80,000 diamond, according to a new report. Miranda Devine, a New York Post columnist, describes Hunter Biden's financial connections with CEFC, a Chinese-linked energy company, in her new book, 'Laptop from Hell.'

She alleges that the Biden family offered their services to CEFC to assist in extending its business around the world based on hundreds of emails from Hunter Biden's laptop, which he left in a Delaware repair shop in April 2019, and transcripts of WhatsApp messages. Hunter Biden earned $10 million per year for three years and a diamond worth at least $80,000, according to Devine.

Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC China Energy, was entrusted with increasing the Chinese energy consortium's influence worldwide. James Gillar, a former SAS officer, recommended he join up with the Biden family.

Ye was apparently introduced to Hunter Biden by Gillar through Rob Walker, a former Clinton administration official whose wife, Betsy Massey Walker, was Jill Biden's secretary during her time as the second lady. Ye and CEFC Executive Director Jianjun Zang went to Washington, DC in December 2015, and a meeting was booked in Hunter Biden's diary for December 7, 2015, as per Daily Mail.

Hunter brought Ye to meet his father at one of their holiday parties, according to one of his old associates who talked to Devine on the condition of anonymity. However, there is no evidence of such a meeting on Hunter's laptop.

While Ye was photographed with international leaders, he was aware that CEFC was the capitalist arm of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative to spread Chinese influence worldwide.

Gillar told Tony Bobulinski, a naval officer turned wealthy institutional investor, shortly after he needed help restructuring a Chinese joint venture for "one of the most prominent families in the United States," according to Devine. He reportedly wrote in a WhatsApp message that the plan was to build an investment firm similar to Goldman Sachs.

Chinese joint venture with Biden family

Gillar subsequently admits it's for the Biden family, adding Joe, who stated he wouldn't run for president in 2016, will actively participate once he leaves office. He went on to say that the Bidens expect the company to be flooded with billions of dollars in contracts.

By March 2016, Gillar had allegedly divulged to Bobulinski that the Chinese partner is CEFC, which has "more money than God." Nearly a year later, Gillar allegedly sent Bobulinski a WhatsApp message claiming he wanted to introduce him to his "partner."

Devine says that Bobulinski gets concerned about Hunter's indiscretions once he begins seeing his brother's widow, Hallie and that Gillar arranges for Bobulinski to meet with Hunter at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, thinking he may back out of the arrangement.

According to Devine, they met for two hours by the pool in April 2017 while Hunter Biden chain-smoked, and Bobulinski considered Hunter respectful and polite, boasting that he has his father's ear and can skip his advisers.

Hunter Biden has advised Bobulinksi on how to organize the joint venture and expressed concern about US rules, such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which forbids companies from paying bribes to foreign politicians.

Meanwhile, CEFC China began to crumble. Patrick Ho Chi-ping, the man Ye had hired to manage his NGO, was detained by FBI agents on November 18, 2017.

According to CNN, Chi-ping is accused of offering $3 million in bribes to the president of Chad and Sam Kutesa, Uganda's foreign minister and then-president of the United Nations General Assembly. In the aftermath, a Chinese state-owned investment corporation took over CEFC China Energy's Czech Republic holdings.

