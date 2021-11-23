Michael Cohen turned his back on his former boss, Donald Trump, as well as the POTUS's entire family following his recent house arrest and sentencing in 2018.

According to reports, Cohen previously worked as Trump's personal attorney and fixer. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and lying to Congress.

Michael Cohen sits down for first interview since sentencing

Following his release from house arrest, Cohen appeared in an interview where he said that more people that have links to the Trump family would be caught out.

Cohen also name-dropped three of Trump's eldest children, Eric, Don Jr., and Ivanka, in their alleged involvement in the hush-money payments and other crimes tied to their dad.

"There were quite a few people [involved]. Eric was involved. obviously Allen Weisselberg, who is already under indictment, Don Jr., Ivanka. There were a slew of people that were involved in this. I was certainly not alone. This wasn't a one-on-one conversation with Donald. It was a much bigger group," he said via the Huffington Post.

This is not the first time that Cohen tried to out Trump's children. He previously said that the wheels of justice turn slowly, but they ultimately turn full circle when the time comes.

Cohen was accused of arranging hush-money payments to two women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct while campaigning for office in 2016. Trump's former personal attorney reportedly gave Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal a generous sum.

Read Also: Donald Trump Criticized For Saying He's Writing 'A Book of All Books;' Source Reveals He's Releasing An Image Compilation

Michael Cohen vows to cooperate with authorities

Following his release, Cohen also released a statement saying that he would cooperate with the authorities in their ongoing investigations against Trump.

According to CNN, Cohen vowed to remain loyal to his former boss during Trump's 2016 campaign and even after being elected president of the United States.

But just two years later, the FBI raided Cohen's home, office, and hotel room at the Regency in New York.

During his guilty plea, Cohen stressed that he did everything for Trump. He also said that he wouldn't have done such misdemeanors without the instruction of the POTUS.

Last year, Cohen was released from prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this decision was later reversed after urging the court to finalize his transition to home confinement. He was later taken into custody for refusing all of the court's conditions.

Donald Trump slams Michael Cohen

Trump previously responded to Cohen's allegations by saying that they were all lies. While in Vietnam in 2019, the then-POTUS sarcastically said that he was expecting Cohen to lie 100 percent, but he ended up lying about 95 percent.

On his Twitter account, Trump also criticized Cohen by saying he regrets being represented by the latter. According to TIME, Trump also claimed that The State Supreme Court disbarred Cohen for lying and fraud, and Cohen also allegedly did terrible things that were not related to the ex-POTUS.

Related Article: Donald Trump, Jr., Lambasted For Offering Kyle Rittenhouse an AR-15 After His Not Guilty Verdict

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.