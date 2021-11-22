A judge acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse following the fatal shooting of two unarmed men, as well as the wounding of one man during a protest in Wisconsin last year.

But while his family is rejoicing following the judge's decision, some Republicans, including the eldest son of Donald Trump, are attaching themselves to the Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict.

Atty. Mark Richards slams Donald Trump Jr., Republicans

Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, slammed Republicans for trying to profit off his client's not guilty verdict. He also revealed that Donald Trump Jr. proudly tweeted that a gun organization wants to award Rittenhouse an AR-15.

Trump Jr. has since deleted his tweet, but before this, he also urged his followers to sign a card supporting Rittenhouse.

The AR-15-style rifle has ties to Rittenhouse because this is what he used when he fatally shot two protesters, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. He also used it to injure Gaige Grosskreutz.

Richards was also cursed as Trump Jr. and said that he doesn't need to elaborate why he thinks this way of the ex-POTUS's eldest son, according to the Huffington Post.

Following Rittenhouse's acquittal, some Republicans took their thoughts to social media to show their support for the teenager. Rep. Madison Cawthorn urged others to be armed and dangerous.

He also posted a video telling Rittenhouse that he can reach out to Cawthorn if he's looking for an internship.

Rep. Paul Gosar also offered Rittenhouse an internship, and he also polled his Twitter followers if they think the 18-year-old deserves a Medal of Honor.

Rep. Mark Gaetz also offered Rittenhouse a spot as a congressional intern. Since Gosar and Gaetz have the same idea in mind about Rittenhouse, the former said that he would arm wrestle the latter to ensure that Rittenhouse would choose to work with him.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' conflicting thoughts on Kyle Rittenhouse

Other than Trump Jr. and some Republicans, two top Democrats also weighed in on Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict. However, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's stand on the matter are from opposite poll ends.

Biden thinks that the judge made the right decision by acquitting Rittenhouse. He also acknowledged that some people wouldn't be happy with Rittenhouse's not guilty verdict, but he urged the public to respect the law.

The POTUS also encouraged those protesters to do it peacefully and ensure that no one would get hurt.

"While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned - myself included - we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us," Biden said via Fox News.

On the other hand, Harris felt that there's still more work that needs to be done concerning the criminal justice system in the country.

Kyle Rittenhouse interview to air next month

According to Yahoo! News, Tucker Carlson will interview Rittenhouse on Monday, and the documentary will air on Fox News sometime next month. Even though the project is officially a go, Richards said that he disapproved of it.

Justin Wells, a senior executive producer for "The Tucker Carlson Tonight," confirmed that they didn't pay Rittenhouse a single cent for the interview.

