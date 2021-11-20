Donald Trump Jr., son of former president Donald Trump, announces that his dad is releasing a surprise book titled "Our Journey Together," and the former first son's company, Winning Team Publishing is the one in charge of producing copies of the book.

The description for the book reveals that "Our Journey Together" will detail all of Trump's accomplishments during the four years that he was in the White House.

Some of his reported accomplishments include building the southern board wall, cutting America's taxes, rebuilding America's military, making deals with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and more.

Donald Trump's new book not 'the book of all books'

Prior to Trump's son's announcement, the ex-POTUS already teased that he was releasing a book. He called his latest venture "the book of all books."

However, the Huffington Post criticized Trump by saying that what he's releasing looks more like an image-led publication. The ex-president's critics did not also shy away from criticizing Trump on social media.

One of them asked if Trump is releasing in the coming weeks is a coloring book because "Our Journey Together" will reportedly feature several photos of Trump during his presidential stint. Some of the photo captions in the book were also written by Trump himself.

Another critic said that Trump's book doesn't have any value. Others also said that they need to bring out their crayons while turning the pages.

More of Trump's critics teased the ex-POTUS, asking if his new book has pop-ups and connect the dots activity. One Trump critic wasn't surprised to hear that Trump will be releasing a picture book instead of a text-filled publication. After all, the Twitter user said that the former president has never been good with words.

Donald Trump's book compared to former presidents' memoirs

According to the Los Angeles Times, Trump's picture book is a major departure from the publications released by former presidents following their time at the White House.

Barack Obama recently released a memoir called "A Promised Land," and in 2010, George Bush published a memoir called "Decision Points." Bill Clinton's book, released after his time at the White House, is called "My Life."

The publication also called the former presidents' memoirs "pretty substantive" compared to Trump's picture book with rude captions that the ex-president reportedly wrote himself.

One of the photos in the book features former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He captioned this snap by saying that he's trying to listen to "crazy" Nancy Pelosi at the Oval Office.

Another photo caption says that Trump destroyed ISIS under his watch, but the terrorists are now back in the Middle East.

Throughout the years, Trump has also released a slew of books. Some of his bestsellers include "Trump: The Art of the Deal," "Great Again: How to Fix Our Crippled America," "Think Big: Make It Happen in Business and Life," and "Why We Want You To Be Rich: Two Men, One Message," according to Barnes & Noble.

