China warns the US not to interfere with the reclaim of Taiwan. Xi told Joe Biden to keep out, or it will mean a defeat for American forces. Based on the threat, the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) may have a way to stall any power, even for a short time.

When Xi Jinping told the US leader not to play with fire, it must be more than a planned threat.

US to be blocked when China evade Taiwan

According to Cindy Yu, a podcast host, PLA has been hard at work to develop technology that can hamper communications to sow confusion for the US and its jurisdiction by affecting real-time communication.

In a podcast, Yu spoke to David Runciman that jamming signals to isolate US bases would create chaos for the Americans, which is part of China's method to get the advantage, according to Express UK.

Beijing has invested in research and development to render US communications useless in Taiwan. The key to the success of the Chinese is to keep radios from working during an assault. If the defending force registers no real-time response, then its game is set.

US considers economic sanctions

About what preventives the West will use if skirmishes erupt and an invasion does happen anytime.

The claim came after the discussion suggested what kind of deterrents the US and the West could place on China should a conflict erupt over Taiwan. One of these is to sanction Beijing economically that would hurt it the most.

Miss Yu added economic sanctions wouldn't be easy to use against Beijing since it is one of the top economies. Adding that businesses have different urgencies, and China does control who does business with anyone, cited the Vox.

She added that the best option was to pursue the status quo that was neutral, and no tension exists between parties.

The US needs countermeasures

When it comes to blocking US communications to lessen coordination, she added that countermeasures are the best option to consider, noted Eat Greek.

Beijing intends to move on to Taiwan with all the threats it has aired against the island nation. President Xi Jinping has always stressed the One China policy that precluded Taiwan, and he always said that force is always an option.

Observers and critics of the Chinese leader said that more internal pressure faced in the country is building up. Many point to Taiwan as an excuse to hold onto power as the leader of the CCP or Chinese Communist Party.

Yu pointed out that China will expect that getting Taiwan back will have an effect over time. Adding that, it is a complicated component for Beijing.

Recapturing the island is a complex issue for the Republic of China (ROC). Viewpoints on whether to get the island back are complicated. At the end of everything getting the island, the enclave is not so good after all.

She added that Beijing should reconsider if it genuinely wants to risk getting the island back; because not everyone is sure about what it intends to do. Joe Biden said he would support Taiwan despite Xi's warnings. China warns the US not to interfere if it makes its threat, but that's not going to happen for some time yet.

