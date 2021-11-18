Predictably, Xi Jinping may be "playing" Joe Biden for fools about agreeing on anything about COP 26 emissions, even if it's considered a victory.

The White House can only hope environmental goals that have never been on the plate will be given importance.

The Peoples Republic of China (PRC) has its own timetable same as Russia. There's no sacrifice of its development because they know the COP 26 goals will fail.

China does not appease it does what it wants

For the nth time, Beijing has been in talks with the US to get a promise to comply, brutally misleading Washington, mentioned Sky News Australia. The Chinese leader has vowed to reach net-zero carbon gases by 2050, the benchmark agreed on in Glasgow during the climate summit.

Sky News Host Peta Credlin is not sure if the pledge of China to lower emissions should even be celebrated. This goes for John Kerry proclaiming the CCP controlled state will comply.

Immediately, Kerry, climate envoy, said it was a success for the US to get Beijing to cooperate. But he was countered by media saying that it's not a sure thing and might be a for-show only. Xi Jinping may be taking Joe Biden for a ride is not implausible, since he is pursuing an agenda that keeps him aware.

He wants to impress that the White House got what it takes to take on China in climate issues. Even a small token for the show is enough, but the media said that the People's Republic of China just played the US, cited the Express UK.

What comes next?

Bernstein, a wealth management firm, said to reach the goal of zero carbon emissions in 2060. A total of $6.5 Trillion should be spent on renewable technology in the next forty years.

The cost is $116 bn a year that is more than what was spent by China in 2019 overall. The question is whether the huge price tag will be a problem for the Chinese leadership.

Ms. Credlin spoke to Graham Lloyd of The Australian newspaper that China emits one of the most carbon gases in the world.

But Mr. Lloyd stressed that Beijing is talking to the US about its emission goals, even saying it's 2060 to get to zero-carbon gases. They set the date and now it's depends on China to make it happen.

He added to see where the money goes, and how the PRC will go about lessening carbon gas emissions. Also, the amount of $65 trillion for almost 50 years is a bit much, noted Ajansev.

One more thing is that how to go about doing it has not been thought out yet. Both leaders had a video conference last Tuesday, where all these things are coming from.

Despite the claim of the White House that it was relatively smooth, there are too many issues in between.

Xi Jinping could be taking Joe Biden for a ride in these talks. No problem for China that stands to gain the most. The US leader has been low on all fronts, doubtful he can exploit whatever comes out of it.

