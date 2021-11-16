The EU is caught in the center of turmoil, as Joe Biden is scoured for enabling Russia to use geopolitical weapons like gas and the pipeline used to make Brussel wince for energy, causing crisis for the bloc, while the Kremlin runs circles around the US and its allies.

For Vladimir Putin, its just business as usual keeping the nation's interests, and the EU at bay. But his activities put US President Joe Biden in hot water with his allies, as his critics are not happy about the domino effect of his actions.

Biden empowered Russia through the Nord Stream 2

Biden has been shellacked for allowing the gas pipeline to be used against the European Union that Putin has managed to its advantage, reported the Express UK.

The source of the wave of criticism that should have been a top priority is the Nord Stream 2, which has been transformed into an effective geopolitical weapon. The Russian president has allegedly used it to control the EU.

Building the pipeline from Russia to Germany is smart because it bypasses Poland and Ukraine, to avoid EU laws. However, Putin allegedly lessened the amount of natural gas through the system to starve Europe of gas supplies.

Before Brussels realized that the Kremlin had controlled the supply of the natural gas market, came a high gas price that would be followed by an energy crisis.

Tensions rise as gas prices skyrocket

Amid the energy crisis, Vladimir Putin and Gazprom, Russia's biggest supplier of gas, acknowledged they were keeping up with the contracts with its client nations. But, the two came under fire from the international community.

Brussels was angry that Putin was had used the Nord stream 2 and weaponized it against them as a geopolitical weapon, cited The Swift Headline.

It gets overboard as the tension is getting sky-high, with natural gas hitting a trickle in Ukraine. More problems surface as a buildup of 100,000 Russian forces are knocking at Kyiv's doorstep, noted the DW.

Russia-Ukraine war could break out

Yuri Vitrenko, CEO of Naftogaz, had stated that a war between Ukraine and Russia is just close by, which sent shudders to NATO and the US, especially the unsuspecting benefactor in the White House.

Vitrenko said that the worst that can happen is for the pipes in Ukraine to go dry, next is alleged blackmail that will follow to a full-on war.

He added that the Kremlin can forego Crimea, get Donbass and the occupied regions. For Vladimir Putin who will add Ukraine as another annex to Russian territory.

For many it is Joe Biden's weakness in doing something preventable but he allowed it to happen, which Trump would be more decisive by far. Biden was warned not to let up on the Kremlin but he allowed it.

In the US, the GOP of Arizona that he is why gas prices are climbing fast, and he will shut down another pipeline, that is a big mistake.

Joe Biden is scoured for enabling Russia to control the gas flow, then he blames Russia and OPEC for not increasing the supply. His energy policies do not seem not sound which leads the Kremlin getting the upper hand, which places the west in Putin's palms.

