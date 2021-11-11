Moscow authorized the overflight of nuclear bombers to support Minsk, its ally, as the EU is accusing the state of weaponizing migrants against Poland. Many immigrants passing through Belarus have caused tension on the shared border.

Most migrants are from the Middle East and Africa who are passing the Russian ally's border. One more development is that Belarusian leaders are supposed to concoct this plot against the Polish government's charges of human rights crimes.

Kremlin sends bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace

According to Russia's defense ministry, the nuclear bombers are there for combat alert and air defense reasons in the Unified Regional Air Defense System, which encompasses both Minsk and Moscow, reported the Sun UK.

Included in the air patrols jurisdiction is the airspace of the Belarusian republic as well. The aircraft is coordinating with the armed forces of both nations.

The night earlier, all the migrants in Belarus who were trapped attempted to force their way into the Polish border-forcing a reinforcement of the shared border and a word war with the European Union.

Incensed by the actions of dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who they charge is orchestrating the assault on an EU member's border, that only makes the border crisis heap fresh sanctions on the autocrat's state.

Flock of migrants is war waged by Lukashenko against EU

Of all the blocs, 27 ambassadors agree that numerous migrants are forcing their way into the EU is a war waged against the group by Lukashenko. They said the new sanctions are going to follow soon. If Moscow authorized the overflight of nuclear bombers, it would be to keep an eye on the crisis.

The dictator issued a retort to the bloc, who accused the weaponized border crossing of warfare. But, the Kremlin agreed with the Belarus leader and told the EU to stand down and followed by the bombers in their ally's airspace.

One report in the BBC Newsnight said Minsk gave middle east migrants visas to cross the Polish border. Arriving at Minsk airport, the foreigners will be brought to the border of Poland and Lithuania, allegedly causing problems and forcing sanctions to be lifted by Brussels.

In May, Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator, told the bloc that he would pour countless migrants on the border, cites the Week.

He added that his government was stopping illegal migrants and drugs. Once Belarus stops interdicting both from the border, the EU will have a monstrous crisis on its head.

Soon after, the Kremlin issued harsh words after the Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki blamed Vladimir Putin for starting the worsening border stand-off.

It was followed by spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who scoured what the Polish official said was most irresponsible and unacceptable for calling the Kremlin leader a scoundrel. He added the words of the prime minister should be retracted and an apology given.

Countless migrants have massed near the Belarusian and Polish border this week, where razor wire fences guard it, and troops were there to deal with illegal crossers to stop crossing.

The situation got so bad that some foreign nationals forcibly used logs and spades to break into the EU via the border. It got worse as many kids and babies were in tow and stuck in the cold at the border. It has become a huge humanitarian dilemma for the bloc to deal with.

Moscow authorized the overflight of nuclear bombers over a backdrop of a complex international issue getting worse, with humanitarian concerns about those caught in the crossfire of politics.

