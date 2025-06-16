U.S. Politics

Trump Insists Military Parade Was a 'Tremendous Success' Despite Millions More Attending 'No Kings' Protests

The parade, which was held on June 14, coincided with the president's birthday

By
Trump Military Parade
President Donald Trump reiterated the success of his military parade, despite the fact that the event was overshadowed by protests across the nation.

President Donald Trump reiterated the success of his military parade, which coincided with his birthday last weekend, despite the fact that the event was overshadowed by protests denouncing his administration across the nation.

Trump paused to speak to journalists Sunday while en route Canada for the G7 summit, commenting on the parade held to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

"Last night was a tremendous success with a fantastic audience," Trump told reporters. "It was supposed to rain, they gave it a 100% chance of rain and it didn't rain at all. It was beautiful."

The parade, which was held on June 14, coincided with the president's birthday.

"And so I asked, if they gave it a 100% chance, right? 100% it was going to rain like crazy—and it didn't rain at all—how do they predict 100 years out? And 50 years out or 200 years out?" he continued. "They didn't do too well the weather people last night, but it was beautiful."

"Amazing. Despite the threat of rain, over 250,000 patriots showed up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the @USArmy. God Bless the USA!" said White House Communications Director Steven Cheung after the parade began.

However, while accurate attendee numbers are yet to be released, many believe that the actual crowd size was much smaller than what Cheung and other White House officials have alleged it was.

"Just the eye of any individual who is here on the ground or looking at images or video knows that there were not 250,000 people," reporter Vaughn Hillyard, who attended the parade, told the hosts of MSNBC's "The Weekend" on Sunday.

The parade's overall attendance was much smaller than the nationwide "No Kings" protests, which were explicitly anti-Trump. The demonstrations garnered an estimated attendance of 4 to 6 million, according to data journalist G. Elliot Morris, making them potentially some of the largest demonstrations in US history.

"Based on hundreds of crowd-sourced records of No Kings Day event turnout, and extrapolating for the cities where we don't have data yet, it looks like roughly 4-6m people protested Trump across the U.S. yesterday. Mobilized anti-Trump resistance is exceeding 2017 levels," Morris said on X.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Us army, Protest, Demonstration, White House

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
ICE Faces Criticism for Raiding Family Party Labeled as Gang Meeting

Trump Tells ICE Told to Stop Arresting at Farms, Restaurants, and Hotels: Report

NBC News
Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Dances at Drag Show to Benefit Immigrant Legal Defense Funds
Newsom Defies Trump’s Immigration Raids, Refuses Guard Deployment
'No Kings' Protests and Downpours Rain on Trump's Birthday Military Parade
No Kings protest in Palm Beach Mar-a-lago
Protestors Gassed Outside Oregon ICE Facility Following 'No Kings' March
Rocket trails light up the skies over Jerusalem as Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to its strikes on key nuclear and military facilities.
Israel Warns 'Tehran Will Burn' After Wave Of Missile Fire
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know