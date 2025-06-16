GOP Senator Slammed for 'Joking' About Minnesota Assassination That Killed Top State Democrat: 'Show Some Respect'

A Republican Senator has drawn ire for making jokes about the Minnesota assassination which killed a top state Democratic legislator and her husband, then posting the jokes to social media.

Utah Senator Mike Lee received backlash from social media users after baselessly claiming that the man who murdered Minnesota Democratic State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband John on Sunday was a member of the radical left. In reality, suspect Vance Boetler's former roommate told the Wall Street Journal that Boetler actually voted for Trump and was a registered Republican.

"This is what happens When Marxists don't get their way," Lee said on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by an image of Boetler armed while wearing a face mask.

"Nightmare on Waltz [sic] Street," Lee posted later, making a reference to the state's governor Tim Walz.

Social media users were quick to call Lee out for joking about the act of violence.

"Maybe show some respect to their families instead of gloating on X," said one user.

"Hey @grok is joking about the murder of two people Christian? Yes or no answer," said another.

"Holy f--k. You psycho. Two people are dead and you're tweeting this?!?? Shame on you. Reprehensible ghoul," said another.

Other users took to the replies of Lee's post to clear up the misinformation being spread by the legislator.

"Ah yes, a Marxist and also am Evangelical Registered Republican Trump Voter and Private Security Officer, who had a hit list full of Democrats, abortion providers, and pro choice advocates, and who was a supporter of a pro life litigation firm. Very Marxist clearly!" said one.

"Boelter was a conservative who voted for Trump in the last election," said another.

"You liar, he was a Trump-supporting Republican evangelical minister who was CEO of a private military contractor. He's the most MAGA guy that ever MAGAed," a third chimed in.

Following public outrage, Lee then took to social media to post a condemnation of violence in the wake of the Minnesota assassinations.

"These hateful attacks have no place in Utah, Minnesota, or anywhere in America. Please join me in condemning this senseless violence, and praying for the victims and their families," he wrote.

