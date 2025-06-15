U.S.

Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Dances at Drag Show to Benefit Immigrant Legal Defense Funds

Vivian Wilson, 21, performed in a black catsuit and corset while waving a trans flag in front of a cheering crowd

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the transgender daughter of Elon Musk, took the stage at a Los Angeles drag show.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the transgender daughter of Elon Musk, took the stage at a Los Angeles drag show, dancing beneath a trans pride flag in support of immigrant legal defense funds amid a backdrop of national protests and political unrest.

The "Save Her" drag show, held at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, was organized as a benefit event led by renowned drag artist Pattie Gonia, according to the Daily Mail. All proceeds went toward legal defense funds for immigrants, a cause drawing increased urgency in the wake of widespread protests and riots across California following a surge in federal immigration raids under President Donald Trump.

Vivian Wilson, 21, performed in a black catsuit and corset while waving a trans flag in front of a cheering crowd. Her appearance marked both a public display of solidarity with immigrants and a bold expression of trans pride.

The show came just weeks after Vivian's revealing interview with Teen Vogue, where she opened up about her coming out journey, her mental health struggles, and her strained relationship with her father, Elon Musk. Wilson, who now lives abroad and is financially independent, has previously condemned Musk's views on gender identity and politics, calling him "a pathetic man-child" and distancing herself from his public image.

Wilson's performance drew wide support on social media from LGBTQ+ advocates and progressive activists, many of whom praised her defiance and commitment to marginalized communities. Her appearance also reignited debate around the Musk family's private conflicts and the broader political climate, particularly as federal crackdowns continue to fuel unrest across immigrant-heavy neighborhoods.

