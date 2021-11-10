Poland is suffering a surge of migrants, and one solution is the EU should recompense Belarus to stem migrant flow to the opposite side. If nothing is done, it will be chaos in Poland and the European Union, so President Vladimir Putin thinks they should apply the deal cut with Turkey.

Countless migrants are moving in the Polish and Belarusian border, practically forcing their way in. There is a bit of tension with Minsk and the EU that are not on good terms, even hostile. Even the migrant sure is thought to be caused by the regime.

Belarusian migrants flock to Polish border

Those going to Poland are passing through the border shared with Belarus, migrants are destroying the fence with spades they are carrying, reports the Express UK.

It has been ramping up for many months, and nothing new, but the EU is thinking of sanctioning Minsk for it. The EU and the Poles are getting mad and accusing Minsk it is too destabilizing or worse. Relations are not exactly the best with Brussels.

Last Tuesday, the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission they need to pay Minsk to stop migrants. But, he insisted the European Union should be fair with third countries as they pass to get to the Polish border.

Lavrov recalls the deal in 2016 when the EU gave Turkey compensation to get migrants back, to enter Greece illegally. That same deal should apply now, he stressed. It might be better if the EU should recompense Belarus to stem migrant flow permanently, notes News 07 Trends.

Read Also: Putin Touts New Robotic Tank and More Weapons in the Zapad-2021 Wargames, NATO Countries Concerned

Compensating migrants would solve the problem just like in Turkey

Mr. Lavrov reminded Ursula von der Leyen when the EU solved the migrant crisis by giving money to Turkey so the people crossing would stay in Turkey. She should consider the proposal of Vladimir Putin.

If the migrant problem before was solved when they offered the Turks that deal, that would be the best solution to the thin border chaos between Belarus and Poland. The political discussions were clear to the Russian foreign minister but claims confusion over recompensing.

These commentaries on the exploding Polish border surfaced during a conference with the Vatican's foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

News media in Moscow had stressed the call by Mr. Gallagher to all European autocrats to make significant headway. To do something to the humanitarian crisis as the migrants are facing a standoff as of now.

The Kremlin last Tuesday gave a press release about how the conditions of the Belarus-Poland border are getting out of hand. President Putin made it a point to praise how Minsk is dealing with the terse situation.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Minsk was updated and that everyone needs to act appropriately in this crisis, cites Reuters.

Last Tuesday, the foreign minister of Belarus would have held talks with his Moscow counterpart. Polish sources said that a Belarus trooper shot flares at Polish border troopers last Friday, while other migrants rushing to the EU tried to destroy the fence indicating the boundary.

Some are saying that Minsk is using the migrants to undermine Poland to make the border more explosive. The EU should recompense Belarus to stem the migrant flow as did with Turkey, but there are underlying issues.

Related Article: Movement of Russian Armor and Troops to the North Ukraine Border A Reminder to NATO Putin is not Playing Games

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.