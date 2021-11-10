Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are strictly imposing their vaccine mandate.

According to reports, unvaccinated employees have either been placed on a 30-day unpaid leave or were terminated from their positions for refusing to get inoculated. Hundreds of unvaccinated students have also been suspended from attending their classes and completing their requirements.

Michigan State University provides students, employees with options

MSU spokesperson Daniel Olsen said that no one from their group of unvaccinated employees and students had requested religious or medical exemptions. But he stressed that those who can provide such documents would be allowed to return.

Michigan State University has also been accepting online exceptions, which means that students can attend their classes but can never set foot on campus.

Students who were suspended due to their refusal to get vaccinated can return to MSU during the spring semester. However, before enrolling, they first need to prove that they have already received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Employees who were fired can also reapply for their positions as long as they agree to get vaccinated or present their religious or medical exemption.

The spokesperson added that MSU gives unvaccinated employees and students who do not have exemption disciplinary procedures.

"Individuals that are found to be in violation of the vaccination directive will be subject to discipline, including removal from campus and termination of employment or dismissal from the university, for the health and safety of the MSU community," he said via The Detroit News.

As of press writing, 98 percent of the student body at MSU reported that they are fully vaccinated. And 91 percent of the employees said that they had already gotten the jab.

University of Michigan gives employees, students strict deadline

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan placed 422 unvaccinated students on academic holds. Unvaccinated employees and those who do not have approved exemptions by Dec. 8 will lose their jobs.

UM spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen said that less than ten staff members are currently on unpaid leave. But unlike Michigan State University, unvaccinated students at the University of Michigan cannot register for classes next term.

Three universities reported an increase in COVID-19 cases

According to Lanthorn, schools and universities in Michigan upped their efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19 after three institutions reported a slight increase in active cases.

Broekhuizen said that they are attributing the increase to recent travels during the fall break, as well as mask-less social gatherings.

Despite some of the employees' and students' refusal to get vaccinated, a considerable percentage of those enrolled at Michigan universities see the mandate as positive.

Grand Valley State University student Faith Davis said that she feels safer going to school knowing that the majority of the employees and students there are fully vaccinated.

On top of Michigan's vaccine mandate, the state also encourages the use of masks in some schools. As of late, six out of the ten public institutions in Michigan require their students to wear masks.

But according to Bridge Michigan, this number could decrease after the Christmas break.

