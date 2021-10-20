Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was recently slammed for reportedly violating indoor mask mandates imposed by the state.

Lightfoot attended the WNBA finals earlier this week, where the Chicago Sky brought home the WNBA title over the Phoenix Mercury.

Following the team's win, Lightfoot posed for photos without her mask on. A massive group of fans attended the event, and they were required to wear face masks in this type of setting.

Lightfoot shared the photo via her Twitter account, and it shows that she's the only person at the stadium who is not wearing a mask.

Upon closer inspection, it appears that the mayor's mask is placed underneath the collar of her blue t-shirt.

But the fact that Lightfoot posed for a photo in a crowded setting without her mask on did not sit well with a lot of her critics.

Mask mandates have been in effect since Aug. 2

According to Fox News, the indoor mask mandate in Chicago went into effect on Aug. 2, and there are no exceptions.

Even the Wintrust Arena, where WNBA held the recent game, released an announcement requiring all their guests to wear masks. They are only allowed to remove their masks for a brief period of time while eating and drinking.

Chicago employees required to get vaccinated

Several Chicago residents slammed Lightfoot for urging residents to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, the mayor refused to follow the indoor mask mandate that could also help prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

According to US News, Chicago employees that are not yet fully vaccinated will be placed under a no-pay status until they get inoculated.

In August, Lightfoot said that all employees would be required to either get vaccinated or receive routine COVID-19 tests by Oct. 15.

However, several police unions have tried to block the vaccine mandate by urging members to defy the set deadline.

On Monday, the mayor of Chicago confirmed that at least 79 percent of city employees have complied with the vaccine mandate. Out of those employees, 84 percent are already fully vaccinated.

As of this week, 96 percent of city employees have also reported their vaccination status. But this doesn't include the police and fire departments.

Despite the impressive turnout, Lightfoot wants all employees to get inoculated, and refusal to do so will result in employees being sent home without pay.

Employees that refused the vaccine placed on unpaid leave

CPD Superintendent David Brown said that less than two dozen officers have already been sent home after they refused to get vaccinated.

And those who have defied the reporting of their vaccination status were asked to report to the police headquarters.

"So, of the several hundred we've talked to, 21 are in no-pay status, I don't know if we've changed their minds or if they've made the decision themselves to get in the portal," Brown said via ABC 7 Chicago.

Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins also expressed his concern over the possibility of removing 2,000 officers on the streets because they are not vaccinated. He said that the department is in no position to let go of a lot of its employees.

