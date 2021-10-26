Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won't be imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the state. She recently released a statement saying that no one can be penalized for not getting vaccinated.

"I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the Covid-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to the Covid-19 vaccine, plain and simple. As long as I am your governor, the state of Alabama will not force anyone to take a Covid-19 vaccine," she said via CNN.

Gov. Kay Ivey vows never to impose vaccine mandates

In her statement, Ivey also said that if a penalty is given due to federal law, they will make sure to take the necessary steps to notify affected businesses or persons in Alabama. After all, the state doesn't approve, condone, or even endorse the imposition of such penalties. Employees and employers cannot also be penalized for refusing to comply with Biden's administration's mandate.

In September, the POTUS imposed new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employees, and healthcare staff to prevent the further spread of the virus. However, some Republican-run states have been opposing Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida have also pushed back against the federal mandate. Earlier this month, Abbott released a statement banning all state entities from enforcing vaccine mandates. Last week, DeSantis said that he would be calling for a special session with the State legislature to discuss protections related to the vaccine mandates.

Joe Biden could exercise power to impose vaccine mandates

In September, Biden said he would use his power as the country's president to impose the COVID-19 vaccine mandate if the governors didn't help him out.

"I am so disappointed, particularly that some of the Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities," he said via Fortune.

Gov. Kay Ivey vowed to stay in Joe Biden's way

At the time, Ivey fired back by saying that she would certainly stand in Biden's way. She also said that the POTUS could not move her out of the way because she would be standing as strong as a bull for Alabama.

Later that day, Ivey revealed that she had a conversation with Republican governors and said they are united in fighting back, according to Dothan Eagle.

Ivey also clarified that she has been encouraging residents of Alabama to get vaccinated against the deadly virus. However, she will never mandate it because the people should have the right to decide on whether they want to get the jab or not.

Governors opposing vaccine mandates have lower approval ratings

According to Politico, Republican governors crusading against the vaccine mandates are receiving lower approval ratings on their handling of the pandemic. However, none of these governors are worried.

The latest survey conducted by Covid States Project revealed that governors in states with COVID-19 vaccine mandates have a 52 percent approval rating.

However, governors in states without COVID-19 vaccine mandate only have between 36 to 42 percent approval rating.

