On an upcoming edition of the Drink Champs podcast, Kanye West - now legally known as Ye - will be interviewed.

West may be heard chatting about his former partner Kim Kardashian is one of the clips from the interview that have been uploaded online. Kanye states he's still married to Kardashian and calls to her as "my wife" in the video.

Kanye West speaks out about Kim Kardashian

In another video, West is seen discussing what occurred with Taylor Swift when West crashed her VMA award speech. Others show the rapper talking about his fortune and a now-famous group text exchange with Drake, as per The Independent.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is said to be dating Pete Davidson after the two were recently caught holding hands at a theme park following their appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, followed Davidson and Kardashian to the theme park as the four of them celebrated Halloween together.

Davidson and Kardashian enjoyed an on-screen kiss in a "hilarious" Aladdin comedy on Saturday Night Live, which drove fans into a frenzy. It was Kardashian's first time hosting SNL, and she took a shot at her ex-husband during her opening monologue.

Kardashian and West filed for divorce earlier this year. The pair has four children and has been married for seven years. Following his break-up with model Kaia Gerber, Davidson briefly dated Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance heats up

Kanye appeared on the show shortly after Kim began dating Pete, the 27-year-old star of Saturday Night Live. Fans were startled when the reality star kissed the King Of Staten Island actor during their SNL parody of Disney's Aladdin last month.

When the two were seen holding hands on a trip to Knott's Scary Farm in California, romance rumors started. Kim believes Pete is "the funniest person ever" and that he "makes her feel young," according to The Sun.

The couple spent an evening together at Zero Bond, with Pete arriving first and Kim following a few minutes later. They were joined by the camera team for the Kardashians' upcoming program.

The team was also seen coming in and out of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Manhattan, where the TV personality was staying, according to the source. According to a source, cameras followed Kim during her journey to Upcoming York City, capturing her every move for her new Hulu series.

The supper occurred after the comedian brought Kim to his favorite Staten Island restaurant, Campania, on Tuesday. The two dined there together, according to The Sun, and a source said she was courteous to the workers during their meal.

"Pete arranged a private dinner on the rooftop for the two of them," a restaurant source told Page Six, adding that they didn't have any security and were able to "quietly sneak in and out."

