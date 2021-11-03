The purported relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appears to be heating up, as the two went out to dinner for the second night in a row on Wednesday.

Us Weekly has confirmed that Kardashian, 40, and Davidson, 27, dined at Campania's on Tuesday, November 3. According to an eyewitness, the two entered the restaurant through a back door and sat in a private dining area.

KKW founder, Pete Davidson had a second date night

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the comedian "shared a couple of pizzas" during the excursion, according to the insider, who adds that everyone at the restaurant "allowed them to have their space" and privacy while dining.

On Friday, October 29, the couple was seen holding hands on a roller coaster ride at Knott's Scary Farm in California. Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and others joined the comedian and beauty entrepreneur to celebrate Halloween at the spectacular locale.

After Kim and Davidson's photo made news, a source informed US Weekly that their relationship was now platonic. The KKW founder was "surprised" by her connection with the Saturday Night Live cast member, according to a second source.

Despite arriving separately, restaurant insiders verified to Page Six that the two are having dinner together. Another source described the evening as "casual," adding that Kardashian, who dislikes being away from her children for lengthy periods of time, will return to Los Angeles shortly.

According to insiders, Davidson "organized a dinner on the rooftop" of Campania's, an Italian restaurant in Davidson's hometown of Staten Island, on Tuesday. Since they were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster ride during a trip to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, last Friday, the rumor mill has speculated if Kardashian and Davidson are dating. "She likes him," a source told Page Six on Tuesday, adding that the Skims CEO is "intrigued" by the 'King of Staten Island' actor.

E! News also received information from a source close to the situation. "Kim thinks Pete is hilarious," according to a report from earlier this week. Pete is quite the charmer, and she is well aware of his attractiveness. Kim adores how they can't stop laughing the entire time they're together, and she likes hanging out with him."

During an "SNL" episode Kardashian hosted a few weeks ago, the duo pretended to be Princess Jasmine and Aladdin on a magic carpet ride, and sparks may have initially flown. In the act, the performers even exchanged a kiss.

Kim Kardashian's history of relationships

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star married producer Damon Thomas, who is ten years older, when she was just 19 years old. Their brief marriage lasted barely three years before she filed for divorce, and she subsequently disclosed that it was tumultuous, with him reportedly abusing her physically.

During a discussion with Scott Disick back on her reality show in 2018, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur acknowledged to being high on ecstasy when they eloped, and she claimed in divorce papers that he 'punched' her, something he has disputed.

According to their divorce documents, which were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2003, he allegedly slammed her against a wall and flung her across the room, leaving her wounded and abused. He also allegedly forced her to quit her work.

After working as a stylist for her sister, she began dating musician Ray J just a year after her divorce. Although their relationship lasted less than three years, it is one of her most well-known since a sex tape of them was released, elevating her to fame.

Despite never suing Vivid Entertainment to stop the film's distribution, they eventually reached an agreement and settled for a financial arrangement, according to the company's co-chairman at the time.

While the former couple has seldom spoken about their relationship, on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, Ray J labeled Kim as "the same sort of player" as him and that they "were both cheaters."

She then began dating Nick Lachey, who indicated in 2019 that the relationship was never serious. When asked about their one date together to see The Da Vinci Code in 2006, the ex-husband of Jessica Simpson stated it would be a little bit of generous use of the term to label her an ex.

Although he called the mother-of-four "one of the loveliest women you'll ever meet," they split up following a discussion about her sex tape, which he says Kim Kardashian flatly rejected. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after six years of marriage.

They are said to have been living apart for some time and plan to share legal and physical custody of their children. Kim has filed for divorce, according to a source who spoke to DailyMail.com. The insider revealed, "The breakup is peaceful and there is no drama."

