While there are a number of dating rumors circulating on social media, some are simply too juicy to pass up: rumors that Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating are one of them.

The heart desires what the heart desires, and it appears that Selenators' hearts desire Chris Evans and Selena Gomez to date.

Fans continue to dig up Chris and Selena's social media accounts for signs that they're dating. While there's no concrete evidence, some believe the 'Captain America' actor's recent Instagram Story is the best lead they've had so far.

Are Chris Evans and Selena Gomez's dating rumors true?

The 40-year-old Marvel actor plays the piano in a short clip titled "Rainy day activities." Although it appears to be a simple Instagram Story, several viewers detected a brunette's reflection in the lower-left corner.

After noticing Chris was following the pop artist earlier this month, many speculated that they may be dating or hanging together. Furthermore, a Selena Gomez fan account claimed that "Chris Evans and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the same restaurant," citing supposed photographic evidence.

E! News refuted such allegations earlier this year, stating that the photo of their covert meeting was captured outside a Pilates class in Los Angeles in November 2017.

Since her days on the Disney Channel, Selena Gomez's personal life has been in the spotlight. She's had high-profile romances with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, among others. She appears to have become more introverted as a result of her exposure.

Per Film Daily, Selena is not seeking to settle down now, a source said this summer. Gomez "is quite traditional, and she would love to meet her one, marry, and start a family one day."

How do fans start speculating about Chris Evans and Selena Gomez?

Chris Evans has previously stated that he prefers focusing on himself. That hasn't prevented him from dating some of Hollywood's most well-known figures. Sandra Bullock, Lily Collins, and Jessica Biel have all been seen with the Knives Out actor. Chris' dating life has recently been the subject of much conjecture.

There have been allegations that Chris Evans has been coquettish with Lizzo. She slipped into the Avengers actor's DMs, according to the pop artist. Chris Evans then followed her back on Instagram, and the two exchanged flirty messages. While the two are most likely just joking about, Lizzo may be precisely what Chris needs.

Chris Evans hasn't been in a long-term romance since his 2016 and 2017 relationship with Jenny Slate. Although his claimed romance with Selena Gomez has been disproved, you can't help but wonder if he's dating anybody right now.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted something unexpected on Instagram not long after the photographs of Chris and Selena exiting the restaurant were uploaded online. Chris looked to have begun following the "Baila Conmigo" singer out of nowhere.

While this may not seem significant, it's important considering that Chris only follows about 200 people on Instagram. During an interview on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' long before Selena and Chris ignited dating rumors, the Disney Channel aluma admitted to having a "crush" on 'Captain America: The First Avenger' star, as per Style Caster via MSN.

