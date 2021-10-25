Following the death of her father King George VI in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II became the monarch of the United Kingdom. The Queen was only 25 years old when she took the throne over seven decades ago.

However, with her Platinum Jubilee coming up next year, the Queen has made no indication that she will stand down in favor of her son, Prince Charles. There has been talk in recent weeks about whether the Queen, who is now 95 years old, may ever choose to stand down from her royal duties, as per Express.co.

There is no sign Queen Elizabeth will step down as monarch

The Queen surprised the audience earlier this month when she politely declined to receive the Oldie of the Year award. However, following reports of the Queen's hospitalization last Wednesday, there has been widespread concern about her health in recent days.

The Queen's hectic schedule has been reduced as a result of her recent hospitalization, but she is expected to attend the COP26 summit in Glasgow next week. The Queen is still as committed to her royal position as ever with royal engagements on the horizon and a Platinum Jubilee weekend planned for next year.

So, why is it possible that the Queen will never quit her position as monarch? Abdication is uncommon in the Royal Family of the United Kingdom with the most recent incident causing a constitutional crisis.

In 1936, little than a year after assuming the throne, King Edward VIII elected to abdicate. Wallis Simpson, an American socialite who had been divorced twice, was Edward's dream wife.

The relationship, however, did not earn the approval of the church or large sections of the public since many people still opposed divorce at the time. Edward's withdrawal from royal life was precipitated by his failure to get consent for his love match, and the choice wreaked havoc on the Royal Family.

Following her recent hospitalization, Queen Elizabeth II will no longer attend official engagements alone in order to ensure that another royal is there in case she needs to cancel due to future health concerns, according to a source.

Last week, the 95-year-old queen had to "reluctantly" reschedule a trip to Northern Ireland in order to spend the night in a London hospital on Wednesday for "preliminary testing" on unidentified health issues, Page Six reported.

Queen Elizabeth will no longer be allowed to attend events without companion

The royal family has established a new working model to ensure the aging queen is no longer scheduled to attend engagements on her own, insiders told The Telegraph, while she was back on "light duties" from her residence in Windsor Castle.

The fact that at least one other senior royal is already booked allows the queen, who is known for her stoicism, to cancel if necessary without disappointing the crowd with a full royal no-show.

The queen did not attend a church service on Sunday, and her participation at other scheduled engagements is doubtful since physicians have ordered her to rest.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the Telegraph's article regarding the queen's new intention to have a second royal present at all of her engagements. "It's not uncommon for Her Majesty to be accompanied by family members," a source told The Times of London.

