Donald Trump reportedly filed a lawsuit against the House select committee, which investigates the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On Monday, the ex-POTUS also addressed the National Archives and accused them of engaging in an illegal fishing expedition. After all, the National Archives have been trying to get all necessary information from the White House about the insurrection.

Earlier this month, Trump also tried asserting his executive privilege over 47 documents that he didn't want to be released. The former president claimed that the committee's request is too broad and it violates his other privileges.

However, only President Joe Biden has the power to assert executive privilege since he is the country's current leader.

The POTUS also approved releasing all requested documents about the Capitol riot since doing so will benefit America.

Does Donald Trump still have executive privilege?

According to the Huffington Post, executive privilege is an assertion meant to be made to benefit the country and not an individual in power.

Since Biden is the president, he is also the one with constitutional authority and can determine whether the release of the documents will be beneficial for the country.

"These are unique and extraordinary circumstances. An unprecedented effort to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power, threatening not only the safety of Congress and others present at the Capitol, but also the principles of democracy enshrined in our history and our Constitution," White House counsel Dana Remus wrote in a letter for the National Archives.

Taylor Budowich, a Trump spokesperson, claimed that Biden is trying to change the political narrative after realizing that his approval ratings are going down, according to CNN.

The ex-POTUS and his team are convinced that Biden and the Democrats want to distract America from some of the issues plaguing the administration. This includes the issues relating to Afghanistan, the skyrocketing inflation, and border crisis, and more.

Joe Biden supporters will fight Donald Trump's lawsuit

Following Trump's filing, Chairman Bennie Thompson and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said they would fight the former president's lawsuit. They also called the move an attempt to delay and obstruct the investigation, according to the Associated Press.

In their joint statement, Thompson and Cheney said that the White House has a long history of accommodating congressional investigative requests when the public interest outweighs everything else.

They also said that it's hard to imagine a more compelling public interest than the public trying to get answers about the Capitol riot that was an attack on the country's democracy and an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Last year, five people died during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and several others were injured after Trump's supporters flocked to the Capitol to prevent the Senate from declaring Biden as the winner in the 2020 election.

Months after their deaths, Trump claimed that the real insurrection didn't happen during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Instead, it took place during the Nov. 3 election.

