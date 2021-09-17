Former United States President Donald Trump recently condemned the prosecution of his supporters who were part of the mob during the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot after he was impeached for allegedly inciting the unprecedented incident.

Trump's statement that defended the rioters came after Washington police finished preparing for the organized "Justice for J^" rally that was scheduled on Saturday to be held outside the Capitol. The event is being held in support of the defendants who were being tried for criminal charges for their role in the riot.

Donald Trump Defends Capitol Rioters

In a response to the Republican businessman's statements, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. accused the former president of once again trying to stir up an insurrection that could get people killed. In a Twitter post, Pascrell said that "nothing has changed" and was calling for Trump's arrest and prosecution for his involvement in the Jan. 6 incident.

Authorities reinstalled fencing around the perimeter of the Capitol building in expectation of the Saturday event. Additionally, the Capitol Police Board issued an emergency declaration that will give Capitol Police the authority to deputize outside law enforcement officers and give them orders, CNBC reported.

On Wednesday, the department revealed that it had requested the Pentagon to make members of the National Guard available to respond quickly to the rally if they become needed. The Capitol Police did not immediately provide a response to Trump's defense of the prosecuted rioters.

In his statement, Trump claimed, without evidence, that his supporters who were involved in the Capitol Hill riot were arrested without officers having "proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice."

Since the Jan. 6 riot, at least four Capitol police who protected the Capitol building against the large crowd of rioters have committed suicide. Far-right supporters have planned the Justice for J6 event as a means of showing their support for the rioters who were arrested for involvement in the Capitol riot, Yahoo News reported.

Melania's Silence Amid the Issue

The situation comes as Melania Trump, the former Republican president's wife, has remained relatively quiet about the incident that took place on Jan. 6. In one address, the former first lady was less concerned about the happenings of that day and expressed her anger at attacks on her character.

"I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me, from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain," Melania, or someone from her office wrote.

Previously, it was believed that when the Capitol riot occurred, Melania refused to issue a plea to urge the end of the violence. While some may have believed that the former first lady discussed the issue with her staff regarding the issue, there was apparently very little talk that involved the topic of the Jan. 6 insurrection. When rioters broke through barricades around the Capitol building, Melania refused to address the issue, Vanity Fair reported.



