Two Wyoming Republican leaders last week said they no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY, as a member of the GOP after she voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump.

In a Thursday letter, Martin Kimmet, the chairman of the Park County Republicans, said he is rescinding recognition of Rep. Cheney over his frustration of her vote to impeach Trump.

The letter read that Cheney was no longer recognized as part of the official Republican Congressional Representative by the Park County Republican Party, as reported by Casper Star-Tribune.

Criticizing Republican Lawmaker

The letter was followed by a formal resolution from Carbon County Republicans, who voted in favor of denouncing the Wyoming lawmaker.

"Park County set up the ball, Carbon County spiked it," Joey Correnti, chairman of the Carbon County Republican Party, told the Star-Tribune. "And now other counties, I say by the end of the week you'll have at least three or four other counties that are having meetings that will pass a similar resolution."

Correnti revealed that at least one Republican from Uinta, Big Horn, Laramie and Weston have requested copies of the formal resolution.

The letter and the formal resolution comes after House Republicans voted to remove Cheney from her leadership position over her condemnation of Trump's false claims of widespread fraud during the 2020 election, according to Axios.

The night before she was removed from the House Republican leadership, Cheney took to the floor to debunk election claims. In her scathing six-minute speech, she blasted Trump for misleading millions of Americans.

She also blasted fellow Republicans for "remaining silent" and "emboldening the liar," noting that she refuses to do the same and watch the former president undermine the American democracy, as reported by USA Today.

Replacing the Republican

She was replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, who received support from former president Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA.

Rep. Cheney was one of the 10 Republicans who voted in support of impeaching Trump after he incited an insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The riot left the Capitol's hallways ransacked, with five people dead and about 140 injured.

During the casting of her vote, she accused the former president of causing "death and destruction" at the Capitol.

The other Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Trump included Rep. John Katko, R-NY; Adam Kinzinger, R-IL; Fred Upton, R-MI; Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-WA; Dan Newhouse, R-WA; Anthony Gonzales, R-OH; Peter Meijer, R-MI; Tom Rice, R-SC; and David Valadao, R-CA.

"None of this would have happened without the president," she said, as reported by The New York Times. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

Despite the recent censures, Jeremy Adler, Cheney's spokesperson, said that she will still continue fighting for her state's residents, adding that she has not been blinded by loyalty to Trump, according to a statement given to The Hill Tuesday.



