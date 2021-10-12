The wanted and notorious ISIS banker was captured by Iraqi assets and brought to Iraq. The operation of the terror group is hinged on the fortune it has to finance its activities.

ISIS financial officer wanted with a bounty

The banker, Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi, had a hand in ordering kidnappings, even cash for terror attacks. He keeps the Islamic state financially fluid.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said he was captured in a raid that was the hardest to retrieve a wanted individual. The capture will make it difficult for the terrorist group to access its stolen £1.5billion fortune.

Jasim is wanted and has a 5 million bounty issued against him, and authorities finally catch him.

His function in the IS terror group is as a chief financial officer and is connected to the deceased Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi's, as his second in command said intel sources, noted AP News.

In September 2015, he was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, that his notoriety earned him. The US treasury department even sent feelers that they will give a huge reward for any information of where he is, noted the Sun UK.

Jasim is the cornerstone to the radical terror group's finances that is vital to keep their activities going, and with his expertise, the radicals would flounder.

Sami Jasim named as 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist'

In 2014, when ISIS seized command of Iraq, the terror chief started his career as the IS minister of finance.

When the Islamic State conquered Mosul, which is the second biggest city, they took all military supplies and took the fortune in the bank, cited Uber Turco News. The wanted and notorious ISIS banker was integral in setting up the finances of the terror group.

Their conquests led to a total fortune of £1.5billion, personally handled by Jasim.

One senior Iraqi intelligence official remarked that the Islamic State kept on who they chose for essential functions, like choosing Jasim's expertise in banking as their finance officer. In 2014, the ISIS controlled many territories where the group became enterprising and looked for other opportunities.

Unknown to many, ISIS was not solely focused on mayhem, terror, and murder but had other strange pursuits. They would be racketeering in Iraq and Syria by extortion of locals, getting treasures and smuggled fuel too, which made ISIS more like a business to foot their terroristic inclinations.

They owned gold and currency, which is about '£300million estimated by experts knowledgeable in their activities.

Jasim became extremely affluent from all the money gained from fuel and oil, ancient treasures, mineral resources that enriched the terror militants.

ISIS finance aims to serve the terrorist better

Money was pouring in for ISIS once oil fields in eastern Syria fell in their hands, which gave them more than enough to do what they wanted.

Terror banker Jasim would be the second in command to Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who killed himself by blowing himself up before getting caught by US assets in the Northwest of Syria in 2019.

Money gained through murder and blood would be used for investment in the legal business, from housing firms and other business outlets.

But the capture of Jasim would be bad for the Jihadi's finances and the loss of territory in Syria and Iraq. Even ISIS needs to pay salaries as well and other expenses.

When the wanted and notorious ISIS banker, Jasim was taken to Iraq, which would affect the terror group's finances.

