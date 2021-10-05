Donald Trump just announced the new name of his super political action committee (PAC), and the moniker already received hundreds of criticisms.

Earlier this week, Trump announced that his PAC will now be called "Make America Great Again, Again."

Before the official announcement, Trump's Vice President Mike Pence tested out the moniker at the Republican National Convention last year. However, Trump's supporters and critics also became confused, according to the Huffington Post.

Trump can't remove Lewandowski as a board member

A reporter for the NY Times, Maggie Haberman, said that POTUS decided to rebrand his PAC to get around his former aide, Corey Lewandowski.

The latter was recently accused of sexual misconduct after Trashelle Odom, the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom, accused Lewandowski of touching her repeatedly.

Odom also claimed Lewandowski said vile and disgusting things to her, and the longtime Trump aide also allegedly stalked her.

According to Haberman, Trump couldn't legally replace Lewandowski from his role as one of the two board members of his first super PAC. So, they have decided to form a new group.

On Twitter, several Trump critics made fun of his new super PAC name and said that it lacked originality.

Others also called "Make America Great Again, Again" a parody and said that the shortcut is not MAGAA.

Save America organization cuts ties with Corey Lewandowski

Meanwhile, Trump's organization recently cut ties with Lewandowski amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for Trump and Save America, released a statement saying that Lewandowski will move on to his new endeavors. He also thanked Lewandowski for everything that he contributed to the organization.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem no longer working with Lewandowski

Other than Trump's organization, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also announced her decision to stop working with Lewandowski. The latter advised Noem ahead of her presidential bid in the 2024 election.

"Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official). He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office," Ian Fury, Noem's communications director, said via USA Today.

Lewandowski has not directly responded to Odom's allegations. His attorney David Chesnoff also said that they won't be responding to allegations that have not been filed until now. But Chesnoff noted that they would respond to the sexual misconduct claims when they feel it's appropriate, according to Politico.

Trashelle Odom's complaints were not a first

Other than Odom, multiple women also came forward with their allegations of sexual misconduct against Lewandowski.

Four years ago, Joy Villa also accused Lewandowski of sexual misconduct.

According to Villa, the former Trump aide slapped her buttocks twice while they were at an event in Washington. Following the first slap, Villa asked Lewandowski to stop and told him that she would report him for sexual harassment.

However, Lewandowski slapped her buttocks again before reminding her that he works in the private sector.

Her friends encouraged her to file a formal complaint against Lewandowski, so she spoke to the police on Christmas Eve of 2017.

At the time, Villa said that she was initially scared to come forward with her complaint because she didn't want to embarrass Lewandowski, his family, and her family.

