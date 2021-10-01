Some Republicans have decided to end their relationship with Donald Trump's former adviser, Cory Lewandowski amid claims of sexual misconduct.

However, some of these Republicans continue to stand by the former president even though he himself has been accused of sexual misconduct around 26 times.

Earlier this week, Idaho construction executive John Odom's wife, Trashelle Odom alleged that Lewandowski physically and verbally harassed her at a charity event in Las Vegas last weekend.

"He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful," Trashelle said in a statement to Politico.

Trashelle also said that she came forward with her complaint because Lewandowski needs to be held accountable for his actions.

Trashelle Odom's attorney details her harrowing encounter with Cory Lewandowski

Her attorney also detailed the harrowing encounter that Trashelle suffered in the hands of Lewandowski during their dinner at the charity event.

In his statement, Trashelle's attorney also revealed that Lewandowski commented on the size of his client's private parts. The former Trump adviser also showed Trashelle the key to his hotel room after describing his intimate performance.

Key witnesses who were present at the charity event confirmed Trashelle's accounts.

As of late, Lewandowski has not responded to the allegations. But his attorney said suggested that it's only a matter of time before they answer the accusations and rumors being thrown at Trump's former adviser.

Trump World, Republicans cut ties with Cory Lewandowski

Following the incident, Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich tweeted that Trump World decided to sever its association with Lewandowski. She also confirmed that Pam Bondi will now take over his post.

Other than the Trump World, other Republicans like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster have also cut ties with Lewandowski.

Donald Trump previously defended his former aide

But the Huffington Post pointed out that both Noem and Herbster continue to support Trump even though he has also been accused of sexual misconduct 26 times.

Trump has not also publicly responded to the sexual misconduct allegations against Lewandowski, and the ex-POTUS has not cut him off either.

In fact, Melania Trump's husband seemingly came to Lewandowski's defense in 2016 after the latter was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery for forcibly grabbing and yanking reporter Michelle Fields.

Trump, who at the event, denied that such an interaction between Lewandowski and Fields took place. But videos later supported Fields' complaint. But the charges were later dropped.

A year later, pro-Trump singer Joy Villa also filed a complaint against Lewandowski after the adviser allegedly slapped her bum during an event in Washington.

Donald Trump has not sued the women that accused him of sexual misconduct

Throughout the years, Trump has also been accused of sexual misconduct. And his 26 alleged victims came forward starting in 2016 after a recording of the ex-POTUS talking about grabbing women's breasts was leaked online.

Jessica Leeds, Kristin Anderson, Jill Hart, and even Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump has complained about the former president over the years. But Trump has denied all their claims.

In fact, the former president even threatened to sue all those that accused him of sexual misconduct after the previous election. However, he has not acted on his promise to try and clear his name, according to Business Insider.

