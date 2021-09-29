One of former United States President Donald Trump's former longtime top aides, Corey Lewandowski, is being accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a Trump donor at a Las Vegas charity event held over the weekend.

The accuser was identified as Trashelle Odom, who alleged that Lewandowski repeatedly touched her on her leg and buttocks without her consent. She also said that the suspect spoke to her in sexually graphic terms and stalked her throughout the event night.

Former Trump Aide Accused of Sexual Advances

The victim is the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom and four people who were at the event corroborated her allegations. They were considered first-hand witnesses, and a couple of them spoke in interviews. One of them said that they talked to Odom about the incidents immediately after they occurred.

In a statement, Odom said that on Sept. 26 evening in Las Vegas, Nevada, she attended a dinner to support a charity and get together with friends. She alleged that Lewandowski repeatedly touched her inappropriately without her consent and made her feel violated and fearful throughout the evening, Politico reported.

Odom said that she was coming out and accusing Lewandowski to hold him accountable for his actions. The victim said she was in full support of other victims of sexual abuse and hoped that her actions could help prevent further crimes from happening.

In a statement, Odom's husband said that their family was considering legal options against Lewandowski. The couple did not speak directly to a reporter about the allegations, and they have not yet filed a complaint with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On the other hand, Lewandowski refused to comment on the allegations, and David Z. Chesnoff, his lawyer, said the accusations were mere rumors they did not want to entertain. Trump is known to have a soft spot for the suspect, and his aides have not responded to requests for comments, the New York Times reported.

History of Reported Sexual Abuse

Lewandowski was Trump's first campaign manager early in the 2016 presidential campaign and is an outspoken Trump loyalist. He previously raised plans to run for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire in 2020 but did not follow through.

The suspect was the subject of a police report filed in 2017 by pro-Trump singer Joy Villa who accused him of slapping her buttocks during a holiday party held at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C.

In a statement, the victim said that the official grabbed her very boisterously and unexpectedly while adding that he smacked her "ass really hard, almost violent in nature." The previous incident bore similarities to Odom's recent claims of Lewandowski's sexual advances.

Odom said that Lewandowski was physically and verbally aggressive during the event and was forceful towards her. She said she was afraid for her safety as well as for her husband. Odom said the former Trump aide had the power to destroy and ruin everything she and her husband have built with their business, personal, and charitable endeavors, Yahoo News reported.

